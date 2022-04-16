John Mayer Allegedly Desperate For TV Job, Supposedly Terrified Of ‘Cratering Career,’ Dubious Insider Says

Is John Mayer paranoid about losing his grip on fame? One tabloid claims the singer is eyeing a new career in TV. Here’s what we know about Mayer’s plans for the future.

John Mayer’s Music Career In ‘Free-Fall’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports John Mayer is desperate to get his name back in the headlines again. Now, after Ariana Grande’s seat on The Voice has been left vacant, the singer is thinking about taking her spot. “John fears he’s all washed up at just 44 years old,” an insider dishes. “His last album sold only 96,000 copies and there were no hit singles. Sure, he has enough money to never work again, but he doesn’t want to just disappear.”

So now, Mayer is apparently reaching out to all of the major music shows in hopes of breaking onto the scene. “He’s been meeting with producers at American Idol and The Voice in hopes something on TV can breath new life into his career,” the tipster confides.”Previously, John wanted his music to speak for itself, but now he knows he has to pimp himself out if he wants another hit.”

What’s John Mayer Doing?

We’re definitely side-eyeing this story. First of all, we have absolutely no reason to believe John Mayer is pinning his hopes on a TV career. There hasn’t been much buzz about The Voice‘s coach lineup since we’re still many many months out from the next season. And we definitely couldn’t find any whispers about Mayer hopping aboard the show.

And while it’s true that Mayer isn’t dominating the airwaves like he used to, he still has a beyond steady career. He still fills stadiums on his tours, and he has a loyal fan base. In fact, his latest tour has him booked all throughout the spring, so we aren’t sure when he would have made the time to have “meetings” with TV producers.

Then, he’s going to spend the summer touring with Dead & Company—a beloved ensemble consisting of former members of The Grateful Dead and other talented musicians.

While it wouldn’t be out of the question for him to take a gig like The Voice, it’s clear that his first love is his writing and performing his music. Besides, if he really was eyeing a job with The Voice, we wouldn’t trust the National Enquirer to break that news.

More ‘Voice’ Drama From The Tabloid

The National Enquirer has proven time and again that it has no insight into the inner workings of The Voice. Last year, the outlet reported that the show was pushing out Blake Shelton after 21 seasons. Then the publication claimed that it was actually the singer who was leveraging his power and that Shelton forced the show to cancel its spring season. And most recently, the magazine alleged that producers fired Ariana Grande after a single season after disappointing results. We just aren’t trusting the Enquirer anywhere The Voice is involved.

