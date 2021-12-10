John Legend Allegedly Gave Chrissy Teigen A Divorce Ultimatum, Latest Gossip Says

Are John Legend and Chrissy Teigen splitting up because of Squid Game? One report says Legend is so disgusted by Teigen’s recent theme party that he’s given her a marriage ultimatum: square up or else. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Chrissy’s Marriage On Squids!’

According to the National Enquirer, Legend has taken Teigen to task over her infamous Squid Game party. The party earned Teigen tons of negative attention because it was rich folks throwing a party and pretending to be poor. An insider says, “the show is about people so desperate and destitute they’d put their lives on the line for enough money to survive.”

The source extols Teigen for being “insensitive and offensive.” Legend is among those angered over the party because it got him some bad press. “John cares deeply about Chrissy,” the insider says, “but he can’t figure out why she continues to put him on the firing line.”

Legend knows Teigen well and thinks she can be a loose cannon. The Squid Game party was so offensive that he’s drawing a line in the sand. A source concludes: “he’s following his advisors’ advice and giving her an ultimatum to clean up her pact – or watch him walk away!”

Legend Loved It

First off, Legend was at the party. He was in costume, helped pay for it, and hosted it at his house. It was every bit a Legend party as a Teigen one. Attacking her and her alone for this easy because she’s the one publicizing it on Twitter, but it’s not accurate.

Gossip Cop highly doubts that Legend would be upset over a party he paid for and attended, so this story is false. He’s stood by Teigen through the much more serious bullying accusations which lost her sponsorships. Their family is built on more than just good PR.

Other Bogus Stories

The Enquirer has targeted Legend and Teigen many times. It claimed the two were on the ropes over Teigen’s bullying scandal, yet they’ve persisted. It then changed its story to say the couple was fleeing Hollywood. The Squid Game party is proof that they haven’t gone anywhere.

When it’s not targeting her marriage, the outlet targets her appearance. Gossip Cop debunked its story about Teigen’s plastic surgery addiction. Time and time again this tabloid proves it shouldn’t be trusted with its coverage about Teigen. You’re better off disregarding this story entirely, for she and Legend are doing fine.

