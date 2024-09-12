Jogger Left Bloody and Injured After Being Attacked by a Pack of Wild Otters: See Photos

A woman found herself a furious furry fiasco after a gang of otters in Malaysia attacked her, leaving her sobbing and bloody.

The woman was jogging in Tanjung Aru Recreation Park, Sabah, when she was attacked by eight enraged otters. Footage captured the animals fleeing the scene after the incident.

Meanwhile, the woman, dressed in dark pink running tights and a black shirt, is seen sitting on the curb in tears. Blood is visible on her arms and head, and there are several gouges on her legs.

Jogger left bloodied, dazed and crying after getting mauled — by a gang of otters https://t.co/DtXv9zPJqw pic.twitter.com/FM6U0wweeM — New York Post (@nypost) September 11, 2024

The bloodied jogger was taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, a wildlife team was sent to the park to monitor the otters.

Investigations found that the creatures entered the park to search for food in the pond, according to Roland Oliver Niun, Director of the Sabah Wildlife Department.

Niun explained that otters previously visited the park without problems. He speculated that the recent attack was likely due to visitors feeding them, altering their behavior. To prevent future incidents, wildlife officials will reinforce the park’s fence and monitor the area.

“We also ask the park manager to report if there is an otter sighting after the repairs are done,” said Niun, per The New York Post.

The Internet Reacts to Images of the Aftermath of a Pack of Otters Attacking a Jogger

Despite the apparently vicious nature of the otters attacking the jogger, denizens of the internet had mixed emotions after seeing the images.

Some X users didn’t seem to be too surprised the furry critters had a violent streak.

“Otters are mean, like little water badgers. People who work at zoos know,” one X user wrote. “If they were river otters, she wouldn’t be crying. She would be unalive,” another user agreed.

Meanwhile, some users shared other dangerous otter encounters.

Why do I feel bad for the otter😭 pic.twitter.com/54ygfdYqmz — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) September 9, 2024

Of course, other X users couldn’t help but crack jokes over the ordeal.

“Remember, the odds of being attacked by otters are low, but never zero,” one user quipped. “She otter been more careful when she was jogging,” a second punny user wrote. “She gonna have to use an otter route on her next jog,” a third user ebchoed.

One X user even tried to picture the next series of events of the beleaguered jogger.

“Lmao imagine trying to convince your boss that you gotta call off work because a gang of otters jumped you,” they pondered.