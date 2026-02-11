Joe Buck Suffered Black Eye Just Before Big TV Broadcast — and His Twin Sons Are to Blame

Sportscaster Joe Buck’s twin boys gave him a shiner he won’t forget, but thankfully, his makeup artist worked some magic to keep him camera-ready.

Buck may have been calling the Seattle Seahawks-San Francisco 49ers game on Jan. 3, but he was secretly nursing a battle wound of his own, he revealed in an X post later that night.

In a playful post, the 56-year-old revealed he was sporting a black eye during the broadcast, complete with a selfie showing off his new purple “accessory.”

With the photo, the Monday Night Football talking head revealed how he got the shiner and gave a nod to the makeup artist who worked their magic to hide it.

Not all heroes wear capes, but some bring them to work. Our makeup artiste, the great Kathleen Vybihal hid this from high def cameras tonight. Nothing like a knee to the eye while breaking up a fight between 7 year old twins 48 hours before a big game!!! He got me!! pic.twitter.com/mCJMSzosiL — Joe Buck (@Buck) January 4, 2026

According to the post, Buck got the black eye two days before the broadcast while breaking up a squabble between his 7-year-old twin sons, Wyatt Joseph and Blake Andrew, whom he shares with his wife, Michelle Beisner-Buck.

“Not all heroes wear capes, but some bring them to work,” Buck wrote. “Our makeup artiste, the great Kathleen Vybihal, hid this from high-def cameras tonight.”

“Nothing like a knee to the eye while breaking up a fight between 7-year-old twins 48 hours before a big game!!!” the ESPN sportscaster added. “He got me!!”

Perhaps out of fear, Buck has yet to identify which of his twin sons was responsible for the “knee to the eye.”

A Look Back at Joe Buck and His Twins Before His Brutal Black Eye

Meanwhile, per PEOPLE, Buck and his wife, a reporter who also works for ESPN, welcomed their twins, Wyatt and Blake, on April 26, 2018, four years after getting married.

Joe Buck and his wife, Michelle Beisner, back in 2015. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

The veteran sportscaster also has two adult daughters, Trudy and Natalie, from his previous marriage to Ann Archambault Buck. The pair were married in 1993 and divorced in 2011.

Despite suffering a brutal blow from the knee of one of his twins, things have been sunnier in the past between Buck and his ultra-violent boys.

For Father’s Day 2024, Michelle Beisner-Buck shared a tribute with photos of Buck and his children, praising the father of four in the caption.

“Happy Father’s Day to the absolute 🐐!!! We love you so much @boejuck 💙💙💙💙💙💙,” she gushed. “You love all of us with your whole heart and go above and beyond to make sure everyone is safe and happy. Thank YOU for blessing our lives, every single day 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼.”