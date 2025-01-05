Joe Alwyn Makes Incredibly Rare Comment About Ex Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn made an interesting and rare comment about his ex, Taylor Swift, nearly two years after their split.

During a recent interview with The Guardian, the Harriet star made it clear that he’s already moved on from his former flame, whom he was with for six years, and other people should too.

“That’s something for other people to do,” he said. “We’re talking about something that’s a while ago now in my life. So that’s for other people. That’s what I feel.”

When asked by the media outlet if he ever feared his relationship with Swift would overshadow his career, Alwyn said he tried to focus on controlling what he could control.

“And, right from the beginning, [I] tried to focus on the things that are meaningful for me: friends, family, work, of course,” he said. “So noise outside of that, I think I’ve done what lots of people who find themselves in the public eye do, which is just try and ignore it. If you don’t, and if you let all of that other stuff in, and if it starts to affect you and your behavior, you’re living from the outside in. And then you’re pretty f**ked.”

Alwyn noted that ignoring the “noise” is pretty exhausting at times. However, he said his support system has helped him through it all.

“I have great family and friends and real things in my life,” he explained. “Those are the things that kept me tethered to the ground. So I don’t know how else to say it, it’s… just in a different room.”

Swift and Alwyn reportedly ended things in early 2023. The pop icon has since moved on to date Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

Joe Alwyn Previously Opened Up About His Split From Taylor Swift

In June 2024, Alwyn broke his silence about his split from Swift. He called the relationship “long, loving, and fully committed.”

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” he explained at the time. “That is a hard thing to navigate.”

“So you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition,” he continued. “And the truth is, to that last point, there is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said. I have made my peace with that.”

He further explained that he and Swift decided to keep the more private details of their relationship private.

“It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now,” Alwyn added. “And, look, this is also a little over a year ago now and I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life, professionally and personally. I feel really good.”