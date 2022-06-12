Sketchy Doctor Claims Joan Van Ark Supposedly ‘Scary Skinny’ And Battling ‘Life-Threatening Illness’

Are Joan Van Ark‘s loved ones worried for her health? One tabloid claims the Knots Landing star is looking “gaunt” in recent photos. Let’s check in on the former “prime-time vixen.”

Fears Joan Van Ark Is Down To 92 Pounds?

This week, the National Enquirer reports the first sighting of Joan Van Ark in over three years immediately sparked health fears for the former soap opera actress. “Joan looks like she’s suffering from malnutrition which could put her in danger of developing multiple conditions—including low blood pressure and pneumonia,” a “health and nutrition expert” tells the tabloid.

“She may be suffering from a disease that’s decreased her appetite and that needs to be addressed immediately,” another doctor warns. But finally, the outlet consults a cosmetic surgeon who also hasn’t treated Van Ark to examine the star’s face. “[She’s had] face-lifting, injectables, Botox, a nose job, and a variety of chemical peels,” the doc dishes.

Van Ark’s Health At Risk After Nips And Tucks’?

This report is a bit painful to read when you remember we’re talking about a 78-year-old woman who was simply running errands at the time of these photos. The magazine’s comments on her looks are completely unwarranted considering Van Ark was just minding her own business. We have no reason to treat this story as anything more than a gross attack on an unsuspecting woman.

Besides, it should go without saying that the outlet’s speculation about her health is completely meaningless. No credible doctor would attempt to publicly diagnose a random person from a few paparazzi photos. So, we can automatically dismiss the sketchy physicians’ testimonies.

And of course, the publication felt the need to speculate about what cosmetic work Joan Van Ark has undergone. The bizarre tangent completely undercut any faux concern the magazine was trying to display. Overall, we have no interest in invading Van Ark’s privacy any further. And we urge readers to do the same by disregarding these kinds of cruel stories.

Where Have We Seen This Before?

The National Enquirer has a sort of reputation for berating older celebrities under the guise of concern for their health. Last year, the outlet reported Phil Collins would be dead before Christmas—and, thankfully, this dubious tipster was absolutely wrong. Then the magazine claimed Liza Minnelli’s friends were “gravely worried” about her health. And more recently, the publication alleged Celine Dion’s friends were pushing her to retire before it was too late. Obviously, readers shouldn’t trust anything the Enquirer says about an older celebrity’s health.

