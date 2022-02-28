Jimmy Fallon Allegedly Under NBC Investigation For ‘Toxic Work Environment’ And ‘Frat Boy’ Bullying, Industry Rumor Says

Is Jimmy Fallon at risk of being ousted as the latest toxic talk-show host? One tabloid claims the SNL veteran is under investigation for allegedly reigning over a toxic workplace. Let’s check in on the Tonight Show host.

Jimmy Fallon Turning Blind Eye To Bullying?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Jimmy Fallon is a far cry from his charming on-screen persona once the cameras stop rolling. Apparently, complaints are surfacing left and right from Tonight Show staff, all condemning Fallon. “There was a complaint made about behavior backstage at the show and NBC immediately started an internal investigation,” an insider reveals. “Bullying and accusations of a toxic work environment have led them to interviewing current and past staffers.”

Now, the network is keeping a close eye on Fallon and showrunner Jamie Granet-Bederman. “Jimmy runs the place like a frat boy,” another tipster grunts. “He wakes up each day well after noon and looks like he is hungover from the night before. He then locks himself in his office until he puts on his makeup and fake smile to tape the show around 6 p.m.” The source goes on, “He barely makes eye contact with anyone and only a few chosen senior producers are allowed to talk to him. It’s a horrible place to work!”

Not Every Show Is ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

There’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, we should mention that these claims are completely unfounded. While the outlet’s “insider” swears that people have complained, we haven’t heard from any actual staffers. If Fallon really was a detestable person to work with, there would surely be whispers from other sources. But no other credible source has backed up these specific claims, so it’s hard to give them any credence.

It’s pretty clear to us what’s happening here. Ellen DeGeneres’ toxic workplace scandal was major for the tabloids. Magazines are still talking about what a “mean girl” DeGeneres is years after the story broke. And now, the National Enquirer is desperate to recapture the drama of DeGeneres’ scandal.

Back in November, the Enquirer claimed Ellen Pompeo was quitting Grey’s Anatomy because the show had turned into a toxic workplace. Of course, there was no truth to this story either. Then the outlet reported James Corden was a total diva to work with, claiming he even negotiated himself a massive pay raise without brokering a dime for his crew. And even more recently, the publication alleged Stranger Things was under fire for becoming a toxic environment to work in. Obviously, the Enquirer is waiting impatiently for the next toxic workplace scandal to break.

More Stories From Suggest

Should Drew Barrymore Be Thankful About Her Talk Show’s Impending Cancellation? Why One Source Thinks So

Hoda Kotb Allegedly Getting ‘Friendly’ With Matt Lauer After Breaking Up With Fiance, Insider Says

How ‘The Five’s’ Jesse Watters Met His Wife Emma

Whoopi Goldberg Tells Sunny Hostin To ‘Stop’ In Heated Discussion

Robin Roberts Will Often Be Missing From ‘GMA,’ The Heartbreaking Reason Why