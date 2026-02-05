Jesy Nelson Remains Hopeful Her Babies Will Survive Month After Muscle Disease Diagnosis

Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson remains hopeful that her twin babies will make it a month after their muscle disease diagnosis.

On January 4, Jesy Nelson made an incredibly emotional video concerning her twin babies. They had been diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 1, which, if left untreated, threatens the lives of the babies.

Recently, on February 4, Jesy Nelson was a guest on the Great Company with Jamie Laing podcast, where she spoke more about her children.

When Jamie Laing asked Jesy Nelson to explain what her children were going through. “So spinal muscular atrophy is a muscular wasting disease,” she began to explain. “And what it does is, well, they don’t have a gene that we all have in our body. So because of that, their muscles are deteriorating and wasting away.”

“And if you don’t get them treatment in time, eventually the muscles will all just die, which then affects the breathing, the swallowing, everything, and they will die before the age of 2.”

Jesy Nelson Believes Her Babies Will Make It Through This Critical Phase

“It is what it is,” she said. “I just have to accept it, and now I just try and make the best out of this situation.”

She believes wholeheartedly in her children, saying, “My girls are, honestly I’ve said it so much, they are the strongest, most resilient babies, and I really believe they are gonna defy all the odds.”

“I really believe that, because they already have.”

Jesy Nelson went on to explain what her babies have already been put through. She explained that her twins had survived TTTS, which is a condition that affects only twins during pregnancy.

The survival rate for TTTS is less than ten percent, and seeing her children survive this has given her hope that they can beat their muscle condition.

“They just went on to, like, fight it all,” she said with great pride.

Her children are receiving treatment for their condition, which has forced near-endless hospital visits for their mom. But considering how she talks about them, there’s no doubt she wouldn’t do any less.