Jessie J Jokes About Her Breast Cancer On Stage

When on stage for her tour, Jessie J made a few jokes about her breast cancer before a sweet message for anyone who can relate to her experience.

Videos by Suggest

The megastar is currently on her No Secrets tour, which kicked off on January 21 at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta. On the 28th, however, she took to New York City’s Irving Plaza, where she spoke candidly and humorously about what she went through last year.

In June 2025, the “Bang Bang” singer was diagnosed with breast cancer, only four months before the launch of her latest album, Don’t Tease Me With A Good Time.

Speaking to the audience, she shared, “Last year, for me, was the year of perspective. It was a year of picking my battles.”

“Having breast cancer 10 days before releasing [a new album for the first time in] years was honestly the most rudest thing that my boobs could’ve ever have done,” she joked. “Like, really?”

Jessie J Shares An Uplifting Message For Those With Cancer And Its Survivors

After the jokes, Jessie J took on a more sincere tone.

“No one knows how to react when I start making titty cancer jokes,” she continued, easing the vibe.

She then spoke candidly to her fans, “For anyone here that has been through cancer or is going through it or may go through it, hold on.”

“Hold the f–k on.”

Jessie J had a mastectomy a month after sharing her diagnosis. Although complications and worries followed her through to August. Since then, she has been recovering well.

The singer shared some final advice, however, “Eat good, feel good, read good, be around good.”

“A positive mind, honestly, it heals the body from the inside out. It helps, it doesn’t heal, it helps. It supports,” she added. “And I’m sorry. Illness out of nowhere in any way, in any shape, any form, just sucks.”

Jessie J has been very open about her diagnosis and her steps to recovery, which has been a strong and supporting influence on her fans.