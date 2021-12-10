Jessica Simpson’s Unrecognizable New Look Is Confusing Both Fans And Plastic Surgeons, Latest Gossip Says

Has Jessica Simpson gone overboard with her latest round of fillers? One tabloid claims the fashion mogul is making her fans do a double-take to make sure it’s really her. Let’s take a look at Simpson’s new look.

Jessica Simpson Shows Off ‘Puffy Pout’?

This week, Life & Style reports Jessica Simpson is sporting a new smile. While Simpson once confessed that she had gotten lip fillers and was disappointed with the results, it looks like she’s giving them a second chance. The fashion mogul recently took to Instagram to celebrate her and her husband’s anniversary, but Simpson’s lips stole the show. “I didn’t recognize you,” one fan wrote. “Her lips are almost touching her nose,” commented another. One fan simply asked, “Oh my, what happened to her?”

The magazine consulted the opinion of a plastic surgeon who hasn’t treated Simpson to clear the air. “Jessica’s lips look unnaturally plump, likely with an injectable filler like Juvéderm,” the doctor remarked. “And given the swollen appearance, she’s probably had this done relatively recently.”

But whatever Simpson did to achieve her new look, it’s obvious something is different and her fans are noticing. Nevertheless, Simpson doesn’t seem to mind. In fact, the singer seems happier than ever in recent photos. She’s even releasing new music for the first time in years. Despite the mixed reactions to her new look, Simpson is on top of the world right now.

Other Plastic Surgery Stories From The Tabloid

It’s worth noting that Life & Style is developing a reputation for shaming celebrities’ appearances. Not too long ago, the tabloid alleged Victoria Beckham’s friends were begging her to stop using fillers. While there was some evidence that Beckham had gotten work done, we doubted any real “friends” of hers were running to the tabloid to gossip about her.

Then the outlet reported Chrissy Teigen had developed a plastic surgery addiction and was “desperate for a comeback.” This was a completely pointless story. Teigen has always been open about the work she’s had done, and it hardly adds up to an “addiction.”

And more recently, the tabloid claimed Sofia Vergara received a “hush-hush facelift.” We failed to find any evidence to support this story, and it was completely baseless speculation. Whatever work these celebrities have or haven’t had done, it doesn’t matter; it’s totally their choice. If they’re happy and healthy, then that’s all that matters.

Our Top Picks For Holiday Deals

I’m Giving Everyone On My Holiday Shopping List This Genius Tinted Powder Sunscreen-Here’s Why

Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products

Snag Unlimited 5G Service For As Low As $25/Month This Holiday Season + Other Fantastic Deals

Forget Video Games And Dolls–These Interactive Projects For Kids Is The Best Gift For Any Child On Your List

This Innovative Fruit Pigmented Clean Makeup Line Makes The Perfect Stocking Stuffer