Jessica Simpson’s Inner Circle Worried About Her Weight Loss, Diet Pill Use?

One thing the tabloids are known for is scrutinizing celebrities’ weight and body transformations, and Jessica Simpson is no stranger to this. Last year, one outlet alleged Simpson was starting to get addicted to diet pills and had become “obsessed” with her weight. Today, Gossip Cop is looking back to check if Simpson’s family should still be concerned for her health.

Was Jessica Simpson Addicted To Dieting Pills?

A year ago, the National Enquirer claimed Jessica Simpson’s friends worried the “bony blond” might have been addicted to diet pills. According to a source close to the singer, Simpson’s friends were “worried” the diet pills would “escalate into a big issue.” People close to Simpson were also apparently concerned her sobriety was at stake. “Those who know Jessica also know how hard it was for her to off them before,” an insider leaked.

Apparently, Simpson had “become obsessed about her weight” and looked “even skinnier in person.” One source even described Simpson as “SCARY skinny.” Simpson’s family and friends were worried she’d enter a downward spiral because of the supposed obsession. “Jessica’s been open about her addictions in the past, and now she may be facing another one,” the insider concluded.

Is Jessica Simpson Okay?

Not only was this story from the National Enquirer completely bogus, but it was also extremely insensitive to body-shame Simpson like that. We’ve seen by now that no matter what Simpson’s weight is, this outlet throws her under the bus. However, Simpson was hardly “scary skinny” like the supposed “insider” claimed at the time. If you take a quick look at her Instagram, you can see Simpson appears pretty healthy these days. She specifically celebrated her health journey and accomplishments in a post featuring a 2017 photo of her. Simpson closed with a powerful message: “I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”

Also, the angle that Simpson was obsessed with diet pills was bogus. At the time of the original rumor, Gossip Cop reached out to a rep for Simpson, who assured us the story contained no truth in it. While it’s true Simpson lost a considerable amount of weight a couple of years ago, she didn’t do it with diet pills and obsession. Overall, the magazine didn’t get a single part of this story correct and appeared to be trashing Jessica Simpson for no apparent reason.

Ruthless Tabloid Coverage On Jessica Simpson

This story wasn’t the first time the National Enquirer used Simpson’s history with addiction against her. Last year, during the pandemic, so-called “insiders” said Simpson was “struggling” to stay away from drugs and alcohol. Apparently, the singer was “on the edge” amid coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Again, this was an example of the tabloid trashing Simpson for no reason, with zero proof of the claims whatsoever.