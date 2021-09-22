Jessica Simpson Tells Husband To Shape Up Or Face Divorce?

Are Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson on the precipice of divorce? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop encountered a story about Simpson pushing her husband to lose weight or get lost. Let’s look back on that story and see what happened.

‘Chubby Hubby’

The National Enquirer reported that Simpson needed Johnson to lose weight fast. Her healthy lifestyle was tarnished by his worst tendencies, and the two were officially at a crossroads over his weight. A tipster said, “He gorges on ice cream, chips, and candy bars while sitting and watching sports for hours on end.” A source concluded, “She wants him to recognize the efforts she’s made and support her by doing the same for the sake of their marriage — and the kids!”

Fat-shaming stories are a dime-a-dozen, but this one was especially perplexing. Johnson’s a former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers. He’s a big dude, but he’s in excellent shape. Simpson has stressed how supportive her husband is, and there’s no reason to believe it doesn’t go both ways. Every bit of evidence in this story was rotten, so Gossip Cop debunked the story.

Did Jessica Simpson Leave Her Husband?

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson are still together and very happy, so we were right to debunk this story. Her Instagram is peppered with photos of Johnson. He doesn’t look “chubby” or “flabby” either.

They Don’t Own A Scale

In a new essay entitled “Take the Lead” detailing her weight loss journey, Simpson discussed when she decided to throw the scale away. She was just weeks away from giving birth when the scale told her she weighed more than Johnson. The Newlyweds star wrote, “I looked down at my belly, which was all I could see back then anyway, then over to the scale. ‘This,’ I said aloud, ‘is not right.'”

She immediately threw the scale in the garbage and hasn’t purchased a new one since. She couldn’t even say how much weight she’s lost: “The truth is I don’t know because I threw out my scale.” She’s not obsessing over numbers like the Enquirer is, which only makes this dumb story look worse. Their marriage is strong.

More Tall Tales

A few months ago, this tabloid exchanged the word ”flabby” for ”scruffy”, and claimed Simpson was preparing to leave if he didn’t shave. It also attacked Simpson’s appearance, calling her lips “inflated” and her face “fishy.” The Enquirer’s pattern of appearance bashing has not gone unnoticed. These stories prove the tabloid just wants to run hit pieces, and it doesn’t have any real insight into Simpson and Johnson’s personal life.