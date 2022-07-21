Sketchy Source Says Jessica Simpson Apparently Upset Husband With Rumored Return To Reality Show

Is Jessica Simpson planning to film a new reality show? One tabloid claims the fashion mogul was inspired by another reality star. Here’s what we know about Simpson’s alleged plans.

Jessica Simpson Facing ‘Reality TV Clash’?

This week’s edition of Star reports Jessica Simpson is making her long-awaited return to reality TV. Simpson helped introduce the genre to the world with her 2003 show Newlyweds, which is said to have contributed to her divorce from Nick Lachey. But apparently, after meeting Kim Kardashian through their children’s school events, sources say Simpson was inspired to give the medium another chance.

“Jessica is locked in talks for a return to reality TV,” an insider spills. “Ideally, it will be a show that features the whole family.” But Simpson is supposedly struggling to get her husband, Eric Johnson, on board. “Eric’s not happy about it at all,” the tipster squeals. “He wants no part of it and has told Jessica as much.”

Is Jessica Simpson Making A Reality TV Show?

After looking into the tabloid’s claims, we found a couple of reasons to doubt its tale. First of all, Simpson already has two autobiographical TV shows in the works. Back in 2020, the actress announced that she was partnering with Amazon Studios to produce both a fictionalized coming-of-age series and an unscripted docuseries, both based on her memoir Open Book. We doubt she has any plans to add a reality show on top of that.

And as recently as April of this year, Simpson said she had no desire to film a reality show. When asked if she would ever consider doing another one, she replied, “Oof—no,” adding that reality shows these days lack the authenticity that Newlyweds had. In the same interview, she also teased new music, insisting that “music is definitely coming sooner than you would think.”

So, we are definitely side-eyeing this story about Simpson launching a brand new reality TV show against her husband’s wishes. The entrepreneur certainly has a full plate, so we doubt she’s trying to take on the Kardashian empire as well.

The Tabloid On Jessica Simpson

Of course, we’re immediately skeptical of anything Star writes about Jessica Simpson. Not long ago, the outlet claimed Simpson was producing a movie about her life to boost interest in her clothing brand. Then the magazine reported Simpson worried Johnson was going to leave her. And more recently, the publication alleged Simpson and Johnson were facing a billion-dollar divorce battle. Star certainly isn’t the first place we’d go for updates on Jessica Simpson.

