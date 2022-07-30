Tabloid Source Says Jessica Simpson Apparently Looked ‘Scary Skinny’ On Vacation

Is Jessica Simpson dangerously underweight? One report says the Dukes of Hazzard star looked stick thin on her vacation to Lake Austin, Texas. Simpson’s been dogged by wretched stories about her weight her entire life. Let’s examine this rumor and see if there’s anything to it.

‘Sary Skinny Simpson Takes Our Breath Away’

According to the National Enquirer, new bikini pictures of Simpson have friends and doctors worried about her health. A friend calls her emaciated: “Her cheeks are gaunt, her legs have gotten rail-tin and her bones are visible through her skin.” Everyone near her supposedly wants her to stop before she hurts herself.

A doctor explains why Simpson’s life is at risk, saying, “Putting on and losing that much weight so rapidly puts her health at extreme risk.” Another nutritionist explains that yo-yoing in weight can put intense pressure on the bones. They warn that Simpson should go on a strict health program. The doctor concludes, “It could save her life.”

How Is Jessica Simpson Doing?

First of all, real friends don’t talk to tabloids. A “close friend” is quoted in this story, but no one actually close to Jessica Simpson would ever betray her to the Enquirer. This tabloid is always on the lookout for another way to target Simpson’s appearance. Whenever it does, it always quotes doctors who haven’t treated Simpson. This turns their testimony from trusted to reckless speculation It’s old hat.

Since you can huck all these quotes out the window, what evidence is actually left? You can check out the photo in question on SImpson’s Instagram. Other photos from the same set don’t make her look dangerously skinny at all.

A more recent post also has Simpson looking, well, like Simpson. She writes, “I know myself and I do love her very much.”

We’re very glad Simpson is embracing self-love in the face of so much hatred.

A History Of Shameful Reporting

If you want to see how unfairly Simpson is treated, just take a look at what this very outlet has reported in the past. In 2017, it declared Simpson was heading to the fat farm. The following year, Simpson was supposedly dieting to stave off death.

Flash forward to this year, and the Enquirer is reporting the opposite. Now fans are apparently begging Simpson to gain weight. Just last month, this tabloid claimed Simpson’s husband was scared that she was too skinny.

She just can’t win: Simpson is always either tipping the scales or emaciated. It’s a horrible way to treat someone. Since the Enquirer offers nothing of substance and shifting narratives, this story should be disregarded. These weight stories say a lot more about this rag than they do about Simpson.

