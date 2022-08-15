Problematic Rumors Claim Jessica Simpson’s Appearance Supposedly Has Her Husband Worried

Is Jessica Simpson‘s husband worried she’s taken her diet too far? Rumor has it, the couple is on edge because of Simpson’s shrinking physique. Here’s the latest gossip from the tabloids.

Jessica Simpson Determined To ‘Be Stick-Thin’?

Back in May, Us Weekly reported Jessica Simpson was shrinking before our very eyes, and it was starting to worry her husband. “Jessica’s been struggling lately,” an insider dished. “Jessica wants the world to think she’s doing great, but behind the scenes, she’s spiraling… She’s obsessed with her appearance and seems to be on this mission to be stick-thin… at any cost.” Finally, the tipster added that Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson were on “shaky ground” as his concern for her grew.

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Got Body-Shamed Online And Her Fans Are Having None Of It

But we weren’t seeing the same thing that the tabloid was seeing. from what we could tell on Simpson’s Instagram profile, she was looking better than ever, and her fans thought so as well. Simpson’s comment sections are always filled with supportive voices, and it’s hard to find any negativity among them. So, it was obvious that Simpson’s alleged health scare was confined to the tabloid’s cruel story.

Jessica Simpson’s Husband Begging Her To Gain Weight?

Then the National Enquirer delivered some shocking news: Jessica Simpson was allegedly down to a scarily thin 105 pounds. Apparently, the fashion designer’s weight had become a “dangerous obsession” and she was starting to worry those closest to her. “Her hip bones are sticking out and her waist is waspish, yet she still wants to lose ten more pounds,” the tipster confided. “Eric thinks she could stand to gain ten pounds, not lose it!”

Of course, we pointed out how inaccurate this story truly was. By Simpson’s own admission, she had gained and lost 100 pounds three times over. So, when it came to getting her body back, she needed a program that stuck. And, for that reason, she and her trainer insisted they never use scales. According to Simpson, it’s not about how much she weighs, it’s how she feels. She even stated that she doesn’t fear going up a size or two as long as she’s taking care of herself.

Jessica Simpson Looking ‘Scary Skinny’?

And just a few weeks ago, the Enquirer returned with more fears for Jessica Simpson. This time, Simpson’s friends and family were supposedly getting seriously concerned that she was going to hurt herself. “Her cheeks are gaunt, her legs have gotten rail-tin and her bones are visible through her skin,” an insider revealed. And finally, the tabloid consulted a physician who had never treated Simpson to talk about the danger of gaining and putting on weight so rapidly.

We saw right through this story as well. First of all, we knew that no real friends of Simpson’s would ever go running to the tabloids to talk about their fears. And finally, we weren’t falling for the outlet’s use of doctors’ testimonies. Any physician willing to cast doubt on a celebrity’s health based on photos alone isn’t one that we would want treating us. So, overall, we were confident dismissing this story as well.

Simpson has been one of the tabloids’ favorite targets for years when it comes to body-shaming. Simpson has weighed far more than she does now, and gossip magazines never failed to shame her for that. And now that she’s slim again, the tabloids can’t help but call her too skinny. There’s no winning this game. But, despite the endless negativity, Simpson has made it clear that she’s feeling great. And at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.

More Stories From Suggest