Jessica Simpson Allegedly Hates Nick Lachey’s Wife Vanessa After Supposed Relationship Revelation, Sketchy Source Says

Is Jessica Simpson jealous of Vanessa Lachey? Simpson and Nick Lachey were married from 2002 to 2006, but one tabloid claims Simpson’s lingering feelings for the singer have left her weary of his new wife, Vanessa. Let’s take a closer look at this rumored feud.

Jessica Simpson ‘Doesn’t Trust’ Vanessa Lachey?

Before Nick and Vanessa Lachey were dominating the reality TV dating show world, the former boyband member was married to fashion mogul Jessica Simpson. And this week, the National Enquirer reports there are some unresolved feelings between the exes. In fact, the tabloid claims Simpson isn’t a fan of Vanessa at all. “Jessica has never trusted Vanessa! The day she found out Nick was with her, she burst into tears,” an insider dishes.

And sources say Simpson was heartbroken to find out Nick and Vanessa briefly had an open relationship in 2009. “Nick is a very traditional guy—he isn’t the open relationship type. Although Jess and Nick broke up, she still cares about him and is as suspicious of the woman today as she was when Vanessa first hooked up with Nick!” the tipster concludes.

Where Do Nick And Jessica Simpson Stand?

This report is completely bizarre. First of all, Vanessa Lachey has never said that she and Nick had an open relationship, and we have no idea where the tabloid is getting that impression. The true story is that Vanessa and Nick split up briefly in 2009 before getting back together. They both saw other people during that time, and they were no longer an item. That isn’t an open relationship; that’s just a breakup. They reconciled shortly after and ended up getting engaged.

Furthermore, we have no idea why the tabloid is bringing Jessica Simpson into its twisted tale. Simpson admitted in her memoir that she was hurt by how quickly Nick moved on, but that’s the extent of her beef with Vanessa. But on the Lacheys’ side of things, they are tired of the media dredging up the past. After Simpson’s memoir hit shelves, an interviewer asked Nick where he stood with his ex wife.

“I am thrilled to be where I am in life,” the singer said at the time. “That was 20 years ago. It’s honestly the last thing on my mind these days except when someone brings it up… I understand why people want to ask, but it’s just so not a part of my life anymore that it’s not even on my radar. She is doing her thing and I am doing mine and that’s the way it should be.”

So, clearly, Simpson and Nick aren’t digging into each other’s business and bad-mouthing their respective partners. It really seems like their marriage is water under the bridge now, and there’s no need to keep rehashing the drama of their split.

The Magazine On Jessica Simpson

Of course, the National Enquirer never plays fair when it comes to Jessica Simpson. Not long ago, the outlet claimed Simpson was begging her husband Eric Johnson to lose weight. Then the magazine claimed Johnson was “fed-up” with Simpson. And more recently, the publication alleged Simpson was demanding that Johnson “clean up” and “get a job.” Obviously, the Enquirer is incapable of providing an unbiased, factual report on Jessica Simpson’s personal life.

