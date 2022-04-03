Jessica Simpson Allegedly Worrying Fans With Estimated 90 Lbs Appearance, Sketchy Source Claims

Is Jessica Simpson worrying her fans with her recent post? One tabloid claims the fashion mogul is looking dangerously thin. Here’s what we know about Simpson’s new look.

Jessica Simpson Goes ‘Too Far’ With Her Diet?

This week, In Touch reports Jessica Simpson isn’t looking like herself. After the designer posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram account, the concerned comments came flooding in. “OMG, is that her? What happened?” one user remarked. Another fan even said Simpson was looking like a “skeleton”. But, of course, Simpson’s weight loss journey has been an open secret for a while now. The model “tipped the scales” at 240 pounds after giving birth to her daughter in 2019, and she subsequently worked to drop 100 pounds over the years.

But sources say that her latest look is a far cry from just getting fit. Her personal trainer Harley Pasternak dished all the details in the past on how he helped Simpson shed the baby weight. Before, Simpson took a holistic approach that involved step goals and reducing screen time, “but now she may have gone too far,” a tipster attests. Sources say the actress is dangerously underweight at an estimated 90 pounds. “Not only are fans worried, but her loved ones are also concerned,” the snitch concludes.

Friends And Fans ‘Fear’ For Jessica Simpson?

There’s a lot to unpack here. First of all, no one can tell much about a person’s health from a fully-clothed mirror selfie. While some of the users may have had their hearts in the right place, we wouldn’t count their comments as genuine evidence for anything. We’re even more skeptical of the outlet’s claims that Jessica Simpson’s friends and family are concerned. We’re certain this disreputable tabloid isn’t speaking to anyone close to the designer, and it only ever intended to insult her.

But, if we’re taking a cursory glance at Simpson’s physique, it’s safe to say she’s doing just fine. Simpson’s recent photos from her daughter’s birthday party make it pretty clear that she’s looking great and isn’t a “skeleton”.

The Tabloids On Jessica Simpson’s Appearance

Jessica Simpson has long been a victim of offensive speculation about her body. Back in 2018, In Touch, the very same tabloid that published this insulting story, claimed her husband threatened to leave Simpson because she wouldn’t go on a diet. And more recently, Simpson has come under fire for having some cosmetic work done. The National Enquirer even claimed that her husband was begging Simpson to stop changing her face. Obviously, the tabloids don’t have any kind words for Simpson, and fans should just ignore offensive stories like these.

