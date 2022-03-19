Jessica Simpson’s Husband Allegedly Threatening Divorce Over Her Changing Face, Plastic Surgeries, Unverified Report Claims

Are Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson facing a divorce? One report says the former NFL tight end has given Simpson an ultimatum: The plastic surgery stops or he’s gone. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Jessica Tells Hubby To Kiss Off’

According to the National Enquirer, Simpson is prioritizing fillers and injections over her marriage. Simpson, or the “reality ditz” as the tabloid calls her, is obsessed with her appearance. Johnson is beyond frustrated.

“Eric has tried talking sense into her countless times with regards to her Botox and fillers obsession,” a source says, “but she shoots him down and keeps going back for more.” The two have had this exact argument for years now and it’s wreaking havoc on the family, the insider adds.

The Newlyweds star is apparently being too controlling. The source concludes, “Jessica calls the shots now more than ever… but even if Eric is unhappy in the marriage, it’s highly unlikely he’ll walk—and she knows it.”

Getting Work Done, No Word On Marriage

What makes the Enquirer so tempting is its use of facts. It’s true that Jessica Simpson has gotten work done. Her most recent Instagram photo left a bad impression on her followers. One simply said, “NO!” while another writes, “Her face looks super thin, I hope she’s ok.”

One could call her unrecognizable and not be wholly wrong. The tabloid then uses this new fact and twists it as some evidence that her marriage is going south. It’s a gentle leap, but it’s one into total speculation.

There’s no sign that Simpson’s marriage is in any immediate danger. The outlet can produce no evidence to back up its controlling narrative aside from some shady so-called sources. Johnson’s Instagram is loaded with photos of Simpson, and hers is dotted with kind messages as well.

Considering the story also makes a point of insulting Simpson with words like “reality ditz” and “barbie doll,” it’s safe to throw integrity out the window. The Enquirer just felt like bashing Simpson for “insecurity.” This is cruel and unnecessary. Simpson’s fillers don’t inherently reveal anything about her marriage.

There’s History Here

Back in 2017, this outlet ran an outrageous story about Simpson being sent to a fat farm. That story alone proves the Enquirer is more interested in insults than journalism. Gossip Cop later debunked its claim that Simpson was urging Johnson to lose weight. We have no clue why the tabloid is constantly judging the size of these two.

Last July, it claimed Johnson had gotten too scruffy for her tastes. Simpson married a bearded man, and a bearded man he remains. It’s got no insight into their marriage, so you should disregard what it has to say.

