Jessica Simpson’s Husband Allegedly Worried About Her ‘Stick-Thin’ Appearance Amid Rumors Of Relapse, Sketchy Gossip Says

Are Jessica Simpson‘s loved ones worried she’s relapsed? One tabloid claims that her recent appearance has spurred health fears for the fashion designer. Here’s what we know about Simpson’s dramatic weight loss.

Jessica Simpson Raising ‘Red Flags’ For Fans?

This week, Us Weekly reports Jessica Simpson is worrying her fans with her shrinking appearance. The actress, singer, and fashion designer revealed in her 2020 memoir that she privately was battling an addiction to alcohol and pills before sobering up in 2017—and now fans seem to be fearing that she might have relapsed. After she recently posted a photo of herself modeling her brand’s denim, fans quickly noticed how thin she is. Now, the outlet’s inside sources insist it’s a sign that Simpson is struggling with something major.

“Jessica’s been struggling lately,” an insider dishes. “Jessica wants the world to think she’s doing great, but behind the scenes, she’s spiraling… She’s obsessed with her appearance and seems to be on this mission to be stick-thin… at any cost.” And even though sources say Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson have been on “shaky ground” lately, he’s apparently worried sick about her. “It’s a classic case of insecurity, and that’s just sad to see,” the tipster concludes.

Is Jessica Simpson Secretly ‘Spiraling’?

This report is beyond insulting. First of all, Simpson looked perfectly fine in the photo that the tabloid shared. Most of her fans were complimenting Simpson in the comment section on how good she looks, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a single negative word. So, clearly, this outlet is the only one that thinks Simpson’s appearance is concerning.

Furthermore, it’s just wrong to bring Simpson’s battle with addiction into this. According to Simpson herself, she is over four years sober. The designer actually marked the anniversary back in November by sharing a photo of herself in the midst of her battle with alcoholism. The image is a far cry from how Simpson currently looks, so it baffles us why the magazine believes Simpson has relapsed.

The Tabloids On Jessica Simpson’s Weight

This story is especially cruel considering the intense media attention Simpson’s weight has received over the years. Back in 2018, after Simpson’s last pregnancy, the tabloid media berated her with endless, brutal body-shaming. In Touch reported Simpson’s husband was begging her to go on a diet. Then Star claimed Simpson “couldn’t stop eating.” And finally, NW alleged Simpson was depressed because she couldn’t shed the weight. Obviously, the tabloids are determined to shame Simpson, no matter how she looks.

