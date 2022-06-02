Jessica Simpson’s Husband Supposedly Begging Her To Gain Weight, According To Sketchy Source

Is Jessica Simpson‘s husband worried about her health? One tabloid claims the fashion mogul is looking dangerously thin. Let’s check in on the early ’00s icon.

‘Vanishing’ Jessica Simpson ‘On Very Thin Ice’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Jessica Simpson is “looking downright emaciated.” According to the report, Simpson’s weight has become a “dangerous obsession,” and she’s dwindling down to a dangerously low weight. “Jessica’s now hovering around 105 pounds from working out three hours a day and subsisting on little more than a handful of nuts and fruit,” an insider confides. “Her hip bones are sticking out and her waist is waspish, yet she still wants to lose ten more pounds.”

The magazine also criticizes the actress’ use of fillers and Botox, insisting that her “compulsive behavior” is a bad sign for her sobriety. In fact, sources say her husband, Eric Johnson, is getting worried. “Eric thinks she could stand to gain ten pounds, not lose it!”

Is Jessica Simpson ‘Obsessed’ With Losing Weight?

This report is beyond offensive and absolutely false. Simpson isn’t counting down her pounds; in fact, Simpson said in an interview with Today in 2021 that she doesn’t weigh herself. “I have no idea how much I weigh,” Simpson mused. “Like, I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. If I don’t, I have another size. I have every size.” And in 2019, Simpson’s personal trainer explained that he prefers not to use scales in his program. “I never work with scales,” he says. “My work with [Simpson] is more about the habits she’s created and kept up.”

And a couple of months ago, Simpson celebrated her hard work by posting a bikini selfie. In the caption, she wrote: “I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!”

And we have to say, she looks great. We are not seeing this 105-pound, “waspish” person that the magazine describes. It seems like Simpson’s main goal is just staying healthy and feeling good in her own skin.

The Magazine On Jessica Simpson

Unfortunately, this report is no surprise coming from the National Enquirer. Not long ago, the outlet reported Simpson’s husband was threatening to divorce her because of her filler addiction. Then the magazine claimed Simpson’s inner circle was worried she was using diet pills to lose weight. And in an inversion of the tale, the publication alleged Simpson told her husband to get in shape or face a divorce. We have absolutely no reason to trust the Enquirer anywhere Simpson is concerned.

