Jessica Biel Rumor: Marriage To Justin Timberlake Can’t Be Saved Amid New Cheating Allegations

Are Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel headed for divorce? One tabloid claims the couple’s marriage is hanging on by a thread after Timberlake was spotted without his wedding ring. Here’s the latest on the couple’s 9-year-long marriage.

Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel’s Marriage ‘Not Salvageable’?

The latest edition of Life & Style reports Justin Timberlake is in trouble with Jessica Biel once again after rumors surfaced that he had hooked up with yet another woman while on location in Atlanta. Just days after gossip account Deux Moi broke the news, the singer stepped out to attend an NBA game without his wedding ring in sight. “Jessica is doing her best to ignore the rumors,” an insider tells the tabloid. “But it’s getting more and more difficult and this marriage may not be salvageable.”

The tabloid points out that this is far from the first time Timberlake has faced cheating allegations. In 2010, Timberlake reportedly had a fling with actress Olivia Munn. While both parties denied it, Timberlake and Biel split shortly after only to reunite in 2011. Then, in 2012 just days before his and Biel’s wedding, witnesses accused Timberlake of hooking up with an unnamed woman at a bar. And in 2019, photographs emerged of Timberlake getting handsy with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright.

Timberlake admitted he had a “strong lapse in judgment,” then he and Biel went on to welcome another child together in 2020. “Justin pleaded for a second chance. And she gave it to him,” the tipster explains. “Jessica might not have made the same decision if she hadn’t been pregnant, though.” But now, Biel is in a tough spot whether the rumors are true or not. “The new scandal has put Jessica on edge again. How much humiliation can she take?”

Justin Timberlake Leaves Jessica Biel ‘On Edge’ With New Cheating Scandal?

If this story is true, there certainly isn’t any evidence to prove it. First of all, Deux Moi is hardly an authority on celebrities’ lives. While the gossip page cycles through hundreds of anonymous “tips” every week, very few of them ever have any proof to back them up. And after tracking down this “cry me a river” tip, we didn’t find a shred of evidence to support it. For all we know, it was completely fabricated.

Besides, no other outlet is even raising alarms over the accusation. Until genuine evidence arises, there’s no reason to sweat this anonymous tip. And since neither Timberlake nor Biel has even addressed the rumor, it’s safe to say this mundane piece of online gossip hasn’t rocked the boat too badly.

The Tabloid On Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel

We wouldn’t trust anything Life & Style says about Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. Back in 2020, the tabloid claimed Biel banned Timberlake from spending time with Anna Kendrick. Then the magazine reported Timberlake and Biel’s marriage was falling apart after marriage counseling failed. And more recently, the publication alleged the couple was fleeing Hollywood to save their marriage. Obviously, Life & Style isn’t trustworthy when it comes to Timberlake and Biel’s marriage.

