Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake Allegedly Seen Looking Tense Amid Rumors Of Marital Problems, Latest Gossip Says

Are Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake about to split up? One report zeroed in on a tense public appearance as proof of marital issues. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Justin & Jessica’s Post-Holiday Blues!’

Per New Idea, Timberlake and Biel returned from Cabo looking worse for wear. The couple should have been happy at LAX following an idyllic vacation, but they reportedly appeared tired and irritable. A source close to the family said the trip was “well overdue … They’ve been like ships in the night since Christmas. He’s been filming in Atlanta while she’s been busy on a miniseries set in Texas.”

The trip to Mexico was a chance for Timberlake and Biel to reignite their spark. The two have been in a rough patch ever since Timberlake was spotted holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. Supposedly, Biel and Timberlake didn’t get much sleep. “Silas insisted on joining them in bed—and apparently he ‘sleeps like a windmill,” an insider reveals.

What’s Going On With Justin Timberlake?

New Idea managed to publish a story that is both inaccurate and downright creepy. First of all, no one is beaming at an airport. The flight from Cabo to Los Angeles is considerably longer than the runtime of Palmer, and only fools would smile as they deal with LAX. You can’t extrapolate marital drama just because they weren’t making out at the baggage claim.

What makes this story especially bizarre is the testimony about Silas cozying up to his parents in bed. According to the Daily Mail, the children were not spotted at the airport or in Cabo at all. It seems the power couple found a sitter. This means some erroneous source just invented a whole nighttime scenario involving a 7-year-old child. New Idea should back off gossiping about literal children.

The Gossip Starts To Pile Up

Jessica Biel forgave Justin Timberlake for the Palmer indiscretion years ago, but you wouldn’t know it from reading New Idea. Fourteen months after he held Wainwright’s hand, this outlet claimed Biel was worried about their film’s red carpet. Wainwright and Timberlake did no press together, so that was hogwash.

Using photos out of context is a sort of specialty for this tabloid. It once claimed Julia Roberts would get divorced because she looked glum on the phone in Hawaii. She and husband Danny Moder are doing fine. It feels weird to have to say this, but couples don’t go around smiling all the time. That doesn’t mean divorces are constantly imminent.

