How Jessica Biel Is Allegedly Reacting To Justin Timberlake’s Latest Cheating Allegations

Is Jessica Biel blinded by her love for Justin Timberlake? One tabloid claims she refuses to give up on her marriage, no matter how many rumors of infidelity are hurled at him. Here’s how Biel is coping with the latest accusations against Timberlake.

Jessica Biel ‘Stands By Cheating Justin’?

This week, Life & Style announces that, for better or for worse, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are putting on a united front against the latest cheating rumors. In a recent Instagram post, Biel shared a photo of her, Timberlake, and their two sons captioned “Thankful for my guys.” While the post seemed innocent on the surface, the tabloid points out that it comes just a few weeks after an anonymous tipster told Deux Moi that they saw Timberlake getting cozy with another woman at a bar in Atlanta.

“None of it seems to faze Jessica,” an inside source dishes. “She refuses to give up on Justin.” The magazine notes that these rumors come just two years after Timberlake was photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright on a night out in New Orleans. “The way Jessica sees it, everyone has their flaws, all relationships have their problems,” the tipster confides. “And while some friends think that she deserves better, she still loves Justin and wants to be a proper family.”

Jessica Biel ‘Refuses To Give Up’ On Justin Timberlake?

There are a few key things to note here. First of all, Deux Moi is a gossip Instagram account that doesn’t vet any of its anonymous tipsters. Unless they provide photographic evidence, the tips that come into the account very rarely amount to anything. Since absolutely anyone could have made up the story, there’s no reason to take it seriously. So, it’s entirely possible that Biel and Timberlake haven’t even heard about the rumor since only shady tabloids are reporting on it.

Secondly, Biel’s Instagram post shouldn’t raise any alarm bells. While the outlet points out that the post came a few weeks after the cheating allegations, it’s probably more important to emphasize that Biel posted it on Christmas day.

Christmas is probably the most popular day of the year to post family photos. We’re sure Biel just wanted to embrace the holiday spirit and give her followers a peek into how they were spending the day. There’s no reason to read any more into it than that.

The Tabloid On Jessica Biel And Justin Timberlake

When will Life & Style just let this one go? This tabloid is one of the only ones still obsessing over this cheating rumor. Last month, the outlet claimed Timberlake and Biel’s marriage couldn’t be saved after the latest accusation. And more recently, the magazine alleged Biel had Timberlake cancel his Vegas residency because she didn’t trust him. And now, she’s supposedly blindly standing by his side? The publication can’t even stick to one narrative, so there’s absolutely no reason to take any of its stories seriously.

