Jessica Biel Allegedly Ordered Justin Timberlake To Give Up Touring, Parties To Avoid Divorce, Unverified Source Says

Did Jessica Biel give Justin Timberlake an ultimatum? One tabloid claims the actress has ordered her husband to nix the partying or she’d serve him with divorce papers. Here’s the latest gossip about Biel and Timberlake’s marriage.

Biel And Timberlake ‘Back From The Brink’?

The latest edition of Life & Style reports Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake almost called it quits. The couple certainly looked cozied up at the premiere of Biel’s new Hulu series Candy. But sources say it’s taken a lot of work for their marriage to come this far. The outlet recounts how, in 2019, Timberlake was photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright on a boozy night out in New Orleans and how that nearly spelled the end for him and Biel.

“Jessica and Justin have had their ups and downs, but through dedication, commitment, and compromise they’ve pulled through,” an insider confides. Apparently, Timberlake underwent a pretty big lifestyle change in order to hold onto Biel. “Justin has taken a step back from touring and partying with his music buddies. That was one of the rules Jessica gave him in order to save their marriage, and it’s worked wonders,” the tipster concludes.

Jessica Biel And Justin Timberlake Nearly Split?

If we had a dollar for every time a tabloid brought up Timberlake’s 2019 indiscretion in New Orleans, we’d be as rich as him. Despite what the tabloids would have you believe, it never seemed like Biel and Timberlake’s marriage was in any real danger. Timberlake publicly apologized for the slip-up, then he and Biel welcomed another child together. Clearly, they were committed to making things work from the very start and didn’t miraculously save their marriage “from the brink.”

In fact, Biel recently explained how Timberlake is the real marriage counselor in the relationship. “I’ll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: ‘We might be married, but we have to keep dating,’ and it’s so true. You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together,” Biel told ET.

Furthermore, the couple is so in-sync that Timberlake actually took on an unpaid role in Biel’s show Candy simply because he was so excited about the project. Obviously, the tabloid doesn’t really have some magic insight into Biel and Timberlake’s marriage. The couple is probably still together because they love each other, not because Biel put a ban on partying.

The Tabloid On Jessica Biel And Justin Timberlake

Of course, we know better than to trust Life & Style anywhere Biel and Timberlake are concerned. Back in 2020, the outlet reported that Biel was on the verge of filing for a $250 million divorce. Then the magazine claimed Timberlake saved their marriage by fleeing Hollywood. And most recently, the publication alleged Biel wouldn’t let Timberlake take on a Las Vegas residency because she was worried he would cheat on her. Obviously, Life & Style doesn’t really have any insight into the couple’s marriage.

