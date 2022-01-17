Jessica Biel Allegedly Forcing Justin Timberlake To Avoid Working With His Ex, Leave Hollywood Amid Rumors Of Struggling Marriage

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake look like a great pairing on the outside, but are they living in turmoil? Timberlake has written many songs about his wife, like “Strawberry Bubblegum,” yet rumors persist about trouble at home.

Did the two really split from Hollywood to keep Timberlake away from his exes? Has the move caused Biel to spiral? Is the couple better than ever or struggling to stay together? Here are some stories we’ve encountered about the longtime couple.

No More Olivia Wilde For Justin Timberlake?

Justin Timberlake was famously photographed cozying up to co-star Alisha Wainwright during a drunken night out. Timberlake publicly apologized to Biel, and the two have since had a baby. Per OK!, the incident caused Biel to mistrust any and all of Timberlake’s co-stars and exes.

Enter Olivia Wilde. Fresh off her split from Jason Sudeikis, Biel ordered Timberlake to keep his distance. An insider said, “She’s always seen Olivia as a threat.” Another tipster warned, “If Justin wants to play Russian roulette with his marriage again…he’d better be ready for the consequences.”

Does Biel really detest Wilde? Read our breakdown here to find out more.

Fleeing To Save The Marriage?

Biel and Timberlake relocated to Montana last year and put their LA mansion of twenty years on the market. According to Life & Style, the move was done to help save the marriage. A source explained, “Living in Hollywood wasn’t doing them any good…they hope the move will save their relationship.” Biel had lingering insecurity in Hollywood thanks to the Wainwright incident.

What really motivated the move? And is the Wainwright really the reason the family moved to Montana? Head over here to find out how the move affected the couple.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel Struggling Abroad

Tennessee was not treating Timberlake and Biel kindly, Star reported. A source said, “They left Hollywood to try and save their marriage and to give their sons… a chance at a normal childhood,” yet Biel only saw unrest. After six months, Biel had not “really made any friends since they arrived” a source revealed. She wasn’t going to quit or demand another move, but her unhappiness could not be good for the marriage.

Yes, Biel and Timberlake do own property in both Tennessee and Montana, but was Tennessee really not working for Biel? Someone who moved around a lot, as Biel did as a child, surely would be able to make friends. To see what’s actually going on, check out our report here.

More Trending News

Ryan Reynolds ‘Could Lose Everything’ With Marriage To Blake Lively Allegedly ‘In Jeopardy,’ Latest Gossip Says

Camilla Parker Bowles Allegedly ‘Seeing Red’ Over Prince Charles’ Flirtatious Relationship With Another Woman, Royal Gossip Claims

Why Was Matthew Fox Blacklisted? Here’s What He’s Up To In 2022

Jennifer Lopez Gossip: Moving Her Mom Into Home She Shares With Ben Affleck For ‘More Stability’ After Recent Stresses

Jessica Simpson Supposedly ‘Fighting Non-Stop’ With Husband Eric Johnson Over Infidelity Fears, Anonymous Insider Says