Jessica Biel Allegedly Living Separate Life From Justin Timberlake Over ‘Trust Issues,’ Dubious Report Says

Are Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake separating? One report says the two are in yet another rough patch over a lack of trust. Gossip Cop investigates.

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake ‘Taking Time Apart’

Per OK!, Biel’s career is taking off and Timberlake isn’t happy about it. After years of putting her career on hold, Biel’s new Hulu series Candy is starting to make waves. This forces Timberlake to take care of the kids. A source says, “Jessica is busy with Candy, and Justin’s been on daddy day-care duty at their place in Montana… he is not thrilled about it.”

What seemed like a great idea to restore balance in the marriage has apparently turned into a nightmare for Timberlake. The source says, “It’s putting major strain on their relationship because he’s just not handling the stress well.” Timberlake cannot fill Biel’s shoes at home, the insider explains, and making matters worse is the fact that this rough patch comes on the heels of the singer’s fidelity issues. In 2019, he was caught holding Alisha Wainwright’s hand, for which he’s apologized. “It’s fair to say that Jessica isn’t completely past what happened,” the snitch says. The two are essentially living separate lives, they conclude.

What’s Going On With Jessica Biel?

It’s past time for this tabloid to let the Alisha Wainwright incident go. It happened before the pandemic, and Biel and Timberlake have welcomed another child since then. Just about every single story about these two feels the need to cite it as proof of conflict. They’re still together, living together, and raising a family.

Yes, Biel is starring in the miniseries Candy which is getting some buzz, but this outlet completely misrepresents her career. She’s never stopped working. A quick look at her IMDB shows she’s starred in at least one movie or television series every year for decades. Since she never put her career on hold, this entire narrative about Timberlake parenting for the first time cannot be true.

Timberlake and Biel are doing as fine as ever. For Biel’s birthday, Timberlake wrote in an Instagram Story, “You make it all look good. I love you and I celebrate you every day.” It’s tough to read this and think they’re on the verge of a split.

What About Their Supposed Divorce?

In February, OK! announced Biel and Timberlake were getting a $250 million divorce. They didn’t. It also invented a curfew for Timberlake to keep him in line. There’s no such proof such a thing exists. Gossip Cop also busted its story about Biel continuing to fuss over Justin Timberlake’s cheating issues.

All of these stories cited Wainwright specifically, and all harped on trust issues. This is nothing new from a lazy tabloid, and it’s best to move along.

