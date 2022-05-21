Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake Allegedly Facing $250M Divorce, Marriage Supposedly Can’t Be Saved, Sketchy Rumors Say

Is Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel‘s marriage on thin ice? Rumor has it, the couple is getting dangerously close to a $250 million divorce. Here’s the latest gossip about the beloved couple.

Justin Timberlake’s Marriage Can’t Be Saved?

Late last year, Life & Style reported Justin Timberlake was in the dog house with Jessica Biel once again because of online cheating rumors. According to an anonymous tip sent to celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi, Timberlake was seen hooking up with a woman while on location in Atlanta. And shortly after the rumor hit the internet, the singer stepped out at an NBA game without his wedding ring. “Jessica is doing her best to ignore the rumors,” an insider confessed. “But it’s getting more and more difficult and this marriage may not be salvageable.”

Of course, the outlet didn’t bother giving any context for these rumors. First of all DeuxMoi is hardly a reliable source. The account cycles through hundreds of tips a week, and very few if any of them ever turn into anything. Honestly, we really doubted that Biel and Timberlake had even heard about this latest rumor. Furthermore, we know better than anyone that just because a celebrity goes out without their wedding ring, that doesn’t automatically mean their marriage is in trouble.

‘It’s Over’ For Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel?

A couple of months later, OK! reported Biel was gearing up to file for a divorce, meaning she and Timberlake were going to have to battle in court over their $250 million joint net worth. “They had a blowout fight just before Christmas,” a snitch revealed. “Justin was trying to get Jessica to change her mind about pulling the plug on their Hollywood life. Jessica was in tears. She gave him an ultimatum: Settle down once and for all with her and the kids or risk losing her for good.” And according to the sources, Timberlake was choosing Hollywood.

But we quickly found out that the tabloid’s claims about Biel ruining Timberlake’s career were false. In fact, Timberlake has been working consistently this entire time. Not to mention, Timberlake supported Biel as she launched her own family wellness brand Kinderfarms. Knowing this and seeing the couple’s endless affection for one another on Instagram made us certain that the outlet was full of it.

Jessica Biel Living Separate Life?

Then OK! reported that it was actually Biel’s recent career success that was driving her and Timberlake apart. Apparently, Timberlake wasn’t happy about having to take care of the kids while Biel went off to shoot her new miniseries Candy. “Jessica is busy with Candy, and Justin’s been on daddy day-care duty at their place in Montana… he is not thrilled about it,” an insider divulged. “It’s putting a major strain on their relationship because he’s just not handling the stress well.”

It was immediately obvious that the outlet didn’t do its research on Biel and Timberlake before writing this story. First of all, Biel never put her career on hold. She’s been acting in and producing TV series and films consistently this entire time. Furthermore, Timberlake has been nothing but supportive of his wife. He even sought out a small role in Candy because he was so excited about the project. Obviously, Timberlake and Biel are doing just fine, whether the tabloids believe it or not.

