Jessica Biel Bans Justin Timberlake From Working With His Ex After Cheating Allegations?

Is Jessica Biel forbidding her husband, Justin Timberlake, from ever working with Olivia Wilde? One magazine reports Biel doesn’t want Timberlake anywhere near his old flame after his most recent cheating scandal. Let’s take a look at the rumor.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel ‘At Odds’ Over Olivia Wilde?

Back in January, OK! reported Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s marriage had hit a rough patch. After Timberlake was photographed cozying up to his co-star Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans, the outlet alleged Biel was shortening his leash. According to the article, Timberlake was looking to work with his ex-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, but Biel had deemed it “a total no-no.”

An insider confides, “She’s always seen Olivia as a threat, and particularly now that she’s split from [fiance] Jason Sudeikis.” Then the source claims Biel isn’t going to stand for another incident like the one in New Orleans. “If Justin wants to play Russian roulette with his marriage again,” the tipster warns, “he’d better be ready for the consequences.”

Justin Timberlake ‘Eager’ To Work With Olivia Wilde?

We have one question for the tabloid: What exactly would Timberlake and Wilde be working on? It seems like this article pulled Wilde’s name out of a hat filled with Timberlake’s exes. Timberlake and Wilde haven’t been connected in years, and we doubt Timberlake is seeking Wilde for seemingly no reason other than to make his wife worry.

Besides, Wilde is pretty much spoken for. After her split from Sudeikis, Wilde began her highly publicized romance with singer Harry Styles. From what we can tell, things are getting serious between Wilde and Styles. Even if Timberlake and Wilde were working together — which they’re not — we seriously doubt Biel would have anything to worry about on Wilde’s end.

It’s now been nine months since this story was published, and not a single reputable source has backed up its story. This was obviously a lazy attempt to milk more drama from Timberlake’s flirty slip-up in New Orleans. In reality, the incident seems to have only made Timberlake and Biel’s relationship stronger.

The Tabloid On Justin Timberlake

This isn’t the first time we’ve caught OK! lying about the “Cry Me A River” crooner. As far back as 2017, the outlet claimed Timberlake was making secret calls to another ex, Britney Spears. Then the magazine reported Biel and Timberlake were “back on track” after nearly divorcing. And more recently, the tabloid alleged Biel was banning her husband from going out alone. Obviously, OK! has no insight into Justin Timberlake’s marriage.