Jessica Biel Allegedly Shut Down Justin Timberlake’s Vegas Residency Over Cheating Allegations, Unverified Report Says

Did Jessica Biel force Justin Timberlake to cancel his Las Vegas residency? One tabloid claims Biel wants to keep Timberlake close to home so they can work on their marriage. Here’s the latest gossip about the “Cry Me A River” crooner’s marriage.

Jessica Biel ‘Squashes’ Justin Timberlake’s ‘Vegas Dreams’?

The latest edition of Life & Style reports Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s marriage is on the rocks yet again. Apparently, Planet Hollywood offered Timberlake a residency in Las Vegas, but he rejected the offer at Biel’s request. The whole thing apparently goes back to Timberlake’s tendency to stray from Biel.

In late 2019, photographs showed Timberlake holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright on a night out in New Orleans. While Biel and Timberlake worked through things and welcomed another child together shortly after, cheating allegations have rocked the couple once again. Gossip account Deux Moi recently shared an anonymous tip claiming they witnessed Timberlake hooking up with an unnamed woman at a bar in Atlanta.

Now, Biel is terrified to let Timberlake out of her sight, which meant nixing the residency. “Why would Jessica want Justin living in Sin City with all of the temptations and partying that come with a nightly show? They left Hollywood and moved to Montana to get away from all that,” an insider explains. “Even if Jessica and the kids were there with him, she can’t keep an eye on Justin 24/7. That’s just not the life she wants to live.”

Jessica Biel Shortens Justin Timberlake’s Leash?

We aren’t buying this story for a couple of reasons. First of all, Justin Timberlake has never expressed any desire to sign onto a Las Vegas residency. In fact, the singer famously shaded Vegas residencies back in 2018. “You’re planning your retirement. You know what I mean?” Timberlake said of the residency scene. “So for some reason that feels like scary to me.”

He hasn’t changed his tune in recent years, so we doubt Biel was crushing Timberlake’s “Vegas dreams” as the magazine claims. Furthermore, Timberlake and Biel seem to be doing just fine. It doesn’t look like the latest cheating rumors rocked their marriage at all. As a way to say goodbye to 2021, the couple uploaded a video of their joint workout routine to Instagram captioned “Swolemates.” If Timberlake and Biel aren’t sweating the rumors, we see no reason to either.

The Tabloid On Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel

Notably, Life & Style has a history of getting it wrong about Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel. Back in 2020, the tabloid claimed their marriage was falling apart after couples’ therapy failed to make a difference. Then the outlet reported Biel and Timberlake were fleeing Hollywood to save their marriage. The publication even alleged the most recent cheating allegations was the nail in the coffin for the couple. Clearly, Life & Style isn’t reliable when it comes to Timberlake and Biel’s relationship.