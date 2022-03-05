Jessica Alba Allegedly Headed For Billion-Dollar Divorce, On The Outs With Husband After Rough Patch, Unverified Reports Claim

Jessica Alba has it all: children, a doting husband in Cash Warren, and a billion dollars. The Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer star got married in 2008, but now reports indicate she may lose hundreds of millions to Warren in a costly divorce. Gossip Cop isn’t so sure about it. Here are some myths we’ve encountered about Alba’s marriage.

Brink Of Billion-Dollar Divorce

According to Star, Cash Warren and Jessica Alba were struggling to co-exist. An insider said, “They don’t make time for each other, and Cash feels neglected.” Alba was spotted attending an LA Rams game without her wedding ring, signaling trouble at home. A tipster said, “Their lives became busier and Cash sometimes feels like an afterthought in Jessica’s life.” There were no more date nights.

We pointed out how silly the wedding ring angle is. The tabloid made it sound like she was alerting the world that she’s now single. Alba was simply attending a football game with her parents and maybe didn’t want to risk losing her ring in the chaos of the day. The two looked happy as clams when they posted some cute new puppy pics earlier in the month, so this seemed like a whole lot of nothing.

Urging Warren To ‘Step Up’

Per OK!, 2021 was too busy for the businesswoman, and Jessica Alba needed a calmer 2022. A source said, “Jessica is determined to take some time off this coming year because the kids are growing up so fast, so she’s pushing Cash to get back to work.” Warren was once a producer, but he hasn’t worked on a film since 2015. “Jessica would like to help Cash boost his confidence by doing something worthwhile and has even offered to put up some financing,” an insider explained.

This couple has Scrooge McDuck money, so neither really needs to work. It’s not as if Alba’s billion-dollar empire requires Warren to produce a few films. He seems plenty busy with a thriving clothing company anyhow. Instagram once again proved the two were relaxing in Mexico together, so this story was false.

Jessica Alba In Crisis Mode

In another Star story, Alba and Warren took an emergency trip to Miami after an extended rough patch. The two had been in “crisis mode,” an insider said, and “it nearly destroyed them.” Their relationship problems were solved by talking it out, the outlet concluded. There’s still plenty of love in the marriage, and now they’re better than ever.

Talk about vague. The tabloid produced no evidence of any “crisis mode,” nor did it have any words from Alba or Warren themselves. Both before and after the trip to Miami, the two were regularly spotted on date nights. If you seek accurate news about Alba, stick to Gossip Cop.

