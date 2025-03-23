Jessica Aber, Former US Attorney, Found Dead at 43

Jessica Aber, a former US attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was found dead in her home on Saturday, Mar. 22. She was 43 years old.

According to a statement by the Alexandria Police, Aber’s body was discovered at approximately 9:18 a.m. at her residence at the 900 block of Beverley Drive.

“Following notification of family members, the Alexandria Police Department can confirm the identity of the woman as Ms. Jessica Aber, age 43, former U.S. Attorney for the Easter District of Virginia,” the statement reveals. “As a matter of protocol, an investigation is underway surrounding the circumstances of her death. The office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will determine the cause and manner of death.”

According to ABC News, Aber served as the US attorney in Virginia under the Biden Administration from October 2021 to January 2025

Jessica Aber Started Serving At Virginia’s US Attorney’s Office in 2009

ABC News further revealed that Jessica Aber started working as an assistant US attorney in the office in 2009. She prosecuted financial fraud, public corruption, and violent crime, as well as child exploitation cases.

Just after the news broke, US Attorney General Pamela Bondi took to X (formerly Twitter) to speak out about Aber’s passing.

“The loss of Jessica Aber, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, is deeply tragic,” Bondi wrote. “Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this profoundly difficult time.”

Erik Siebert, the current US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, also released a statement.

“We are heartbroken beyond words to learn of the passing of our friend and former colleague, U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber,” Siebert stated. “She was unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being. We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all too brief time in this world.”

Siebert further described Aber as a proud Virginian from high school through college and throughout her career. “Her professionalism, grace, and legal acumen set the standard. Though we are devastated by this loss, each of us in the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) will look to her example and endeavor to live up to that standard.”