Jerry Seinfeld’s Wife Allegedly Furious With His ‘Out-Of-Control’ Habit, Unverified Rumor Claims

Are Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld at their wits’ end? One report says the Seinfeld star has some nasty habits that infuriate his wife. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Seinfeld’s Hoarding Crowds Out Wife!’

The report from the National Enquirer says that Seinfeld is an out-of-control hoarder whose habit is straining his marriage. He’s apparently up to over 150 cars and 500 pairs of sneakers, not to mention his watches and other luxury items. A source says, “When he likes something, he wants to buy it in multiples.”

This wouldn’t be a problem, but according to the insider, the Seinfeld mansions are now nearly full. “Their homes in New York City and the Hamptons are filled to capacity with all this stuff and Jessica wants him to start unloading. They’ve argued about this for years, but now it’s constant bickering.” Jerry finds it impossible to stop his collecting habits, and his inaction is reportedly driving Jessica crazy.

Jerry Seinfeld Is Good For It

Seinfeld re-runs are extremely lucrative. Some sites put Jerry’s net worth close to $950 million. He’s made 15 percent of all Seinfeld royalties, so he’s got more money than anyone could hope to spend. Bearing that in mind, Gossip Cop just doesn’t buy this story.

It’s true that Jerry has an extensive sneaker and car collection. He can afford to build an impressive garage for himself, and indeed he has. He owns a $1.4 million garage beneath Manhattan that he built back in 2002. It’s also silly to think that Jessica could stumble over Porsche’s in her home.

In an interview with the New York Times, Jerry was asked about his reputation for being a neat freak. His response alone debunks this Enquirer story: “I’m not a germaphobe. I’m more about organized behavior routines. Yes, I do put my toothpaste on the same spot all the time. I’m not O.C.D., but I love routine.” it sounds like everything has its place in the Seinfeld house, so this hoarding story rings hollow.

Too Much Marital Strife

You’d be hard-pressed to think of a more generic tabloid story than that of a struggling marriage. Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld appear to be doing great. They just took a vacation to St. Barts and were all smiles.

In the eyes of the Enquirer, every marriage is ending soon. Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon, and Tom Selleck have all had their marriages doubted. All three are still happily married. In this particular case, considering Jerry’s reputation for neatness, the drama is just comically false.

