Anonymous Insider Says Jerry Lee Lewis Supposedly Has Big Plans Despite Stroke And Medical Problems

Is Jerry Lee Lewis planning a major comeback? One report says the aging rockstar is going to defy medical advice and get back on the road. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Still Wild & Crazy At Ripe Age Of 86’

Per the Globe, Lewis isn’t going to let a 2019 stroke dictate his life. In spite of a loss of mobility, he’s apparently refusing to act his age. An insider says, “To him, he’s invincible.” Judith Brown, Lewis’ seventh wife, has become more of a nursemaid than a partner, a source claims, but Lewis often shoos her away so he can handle the chores himself.

RELATED: Fake Source Says Delta Burke’s Reclusive Behavior Is Apparently Worrying Her Husband

“He plays his piano every day and is writing new music and planning on recording a new album and going on the road with his band and wow the fans with a tour,” a source says. While Lewis may look feeble, a source says, “He won’t lay down and die. He won’t take orders from anyone and is feisty as hell.”

Fans of Lewis are ready for him to get back on the road, no matter how many scandals or medical issues are in the past. The insider concludes, “To his fans, Jerry’s still that wild man of rock ‘n’ roll and he sees himself that way too.”

Is Jerry Lee Lewis Going On Tour?

While it would be nice for Jerry Lee Lewis to head out on tour, it does not seem to be in the cards. This story keeps it relatively vague as to what Lewis is planning and there’s good reason for that: He’s not announced anything. No tour nor album has been announced.

Lewis was recently honored at the Country Music Hall of Fame. He needed a walker to get around, but it’s a good sign that he attended in person all the same. He said at the ceremony, “I was wondering if they were ever going to induct me.” It sounds like Lewis was well aware of everything going on around him, so at least he’s got his wits about him.

Lewis hasn’t performed live since his stroke in 2019. While he has visited the studio since then, no new music has been released. You can expect to see that footage in an upcoming Ethan Coen documentary. While it’d be nice to say the Globe is right on this one, there’s no sign that Lewis is making any big plans.

Other Tall Tales

This story is reminiscent of another story from this tabloid. Last year, it claimed Robert Duvall was ready to be a father at 90. When it’s not making outlandish claims like this, Globe is usually predicting death for healthy folks. Dick Van Dyke is still kicking at 96, and Bob Barker is still alive and well after this outlet claimed they would die. These so-called sources know nothing at all, so you should go elsewhere for news.

More Stories From Suggest