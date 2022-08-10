‘Jeopardy’ Rumor Claims Mayim Bialik Supposedly ‘Steaming’ Over Ken Jennings Hosting Decision

Is Mayim Bialik secretly upset about the Jeopardy! hosting update? According to a new report, Bialik doesn’t want to keep sharing the spotlight with Ken Jennings. Let’s see how the Big Bang Theory alum is handling the news.

‘Fireworks Looming’ After Host Decision?

This week, the Globe reports Mayim Bialik wasn’t happy about Jeopardy! producer’s recent decision to permanently split hosting duties between her and former game-show champ Ken Jennings. Apparently, Bialik was jonesing for the sole hosting position, and this news was devastating. “She was really kissing up to everyone on the set, bringing them cupcakes and other homemade goodies, ingratiating herself to the bosses and crew like Mrs. Congeniality, but it backfired and she’s pissed off,” an insider charges.

“She’s grumbled to a few people she’s always going to feel like Jen’s always there, always meddling.” Apparently, producers gave in to pressure from fans to make Jennings’ hosting gig permanent, and now the brainiac is feeling vindicated. “Ken has the fans’ support and most fans don’t seem to like Mayim no matter how hard she tried to sway them,” a tipster reveals, insisting the two hosts “just don’t get along.”

Mayim Bialik Disappointed By ‘Jeopardy!’?

This story is a bit difficult to respond to. To start, we have to admit that Bialik made it known that she would have liked to host Jeopardy! full-time. So, this development must be bittersweet. She’s received the validation that producers do indeed want her on the show while she’s also quietly being ushered out of daily duties. And yet, we just can’t buy the magazine’s narrative that she’s “seething” at a decision many fans saw coming from a mile away.

Bialik has never given any indication that she dislikes Jennings, and it isn’t like she had everything riding on this gig. The mother, actor, director, and literal neuroscientist stays unbelievably busy with a variety of different projects. Bialik still stars in and has to step away to film the sitcom Call Me Kat, hosts her own podcast, and is breaking in the director’s chair with the Showtime film As They Made Us. This is far from a devastating loss for Bialik, and it’s offensive to suggest she’s handling the news with anything other than grace.

More ‘Jeopardy!’ Bogus From The Tabloid

We can’t say we were surprised by this story since it’s coming from the Globe. A couple of months ago, the outlet claimed Jeopardy! producers were warning Bialik that she was losing her position to Jennings. Then the magazine reported producers were begging Jennings to save the show from Bialik. And just last week, the publication alleged Bialik was refusing to let Jennings take over the show. Given the rag’s shady history on this matter, we can’t trust it anywhere the beloved game show is concerned.

