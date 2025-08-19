jennifer-tilly-ditches-swimwear-in-wild-pool-pic.

Veteran Actress and Chucky’s favorite lady, Jennifer Tilly, stripped down for her latest “thirst trap” social media post.

The 66-year-old Bride of Chucky star posed in nothing but sunglasses and a flower in her hair for a bold Instagram post shared on Monday.

Barely leaving anything to the imagination, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality turned up the heat, posing nude in a pool with only her folded arms for cover. A bold red lip sealed the sultry moment as she stared down the camera.

Image via Instagram / Jennifer Tilly

“Thirst trap,” Tilly wrote alongside the stunning post, giving a hat tip to pal Jeff Bass for taking the snapshot.

Of course, Tilly’s over one million Instagram followers were quick to jump to the comments section to lavish praise on her sizzling “thirst trap.”

“My favorite pinup,” one fan gushed. “Yes, yes, yes, and yes,” a second fan (and wordsmith) added. “Mermaids are real!’ yet another onlooker declared.

Even reality TV stars couldn’t help but do a double take at Jennifer Tilly’s daring reveal.

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna brought the heat with fire emojis, while Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent added a clapping emoji.

Jennifer Tilly Admitted Taping ‘RHOBH’ Wasn’t a Swanky Affair

Tilly’s star power started with roles in Hill Street Blues and No Small Affair. From Let It Ride to Liar Liar, she built a stellar resume—and even scored an Oscar nod for Bullets Over Broadway.

However, horror fans best know Tilly for her iconic role as Tiffany Valentine in the 1998 film Bride of Chucky, a character she went on to reprise multiple times throughout the franchise, including the recent TV show Chucky.

Chucky and Jennifer Tilly in a scene from 2003’s “Seed of Chucky,” directed by Don Mancini. (Photo by Rolf Konow/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images)

The actress joined RHOBH season 14 last year as a friend of the show. She later admitted that filming wasn’t quite as glamorous as she thought it would be. Shocking, right?

“I remember I was like, ‘I live in Beverly Hills, and it’d be kind of fun to see Beverly Hills through the lens of really rich people,’ ” Tilly told Vulture in 2024.

“I thought that I was going to see a lot of people shopping on Rodeo Drive, but a lot of the filming that they do is in the Valley, in places where it’s easier to get permits. So it’s not like you’re at the fanciest places in Beverly Hills, arguing,” she added.