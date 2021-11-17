Jennifer Lopez Supposedly Terrified Ben Affleck’s About To Break Up With Her, Anonymous Insider Says

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck playing with fire? One report says the Gigli stars are deciding to either get married or split up for good. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Marriage or Bust?’

According to OK!, Affleck and Lopez are drifting apart. They’re both too busy working on separate projects, so the romance is cooling off in a hurry. Lopez terrified that Affleck is about to leave her, so she wants him to hurry up and propose.

Lopez “fears that he’s growing distant and has been pressuring him big time to pop the question,” an insider says. Affleck is relishing his time away, for he needed some space to breathe. A source says, “Jen has picked up on that vibe, and it’s freaking her out.”

Lopez is making it clear to Affleck that she’s only going to stick around if he makes a real commitment. An insider concludes, “She’s determined to have a happy ending this time around.”

What’s Going On With Ben Affleck?

One hundred percent of the evidence in this story comes from so-called insiders who probably don’t even exist. They sure have unparalleled insight into Lopez’s mind. If a friend could be trusted with such sensitive information, then they would never spill it to a tabloid as trashy as OK!.

In reality, both Affleck and Lopez are struggling with distance. It’s not nearly as lopsided as this story lets on. A source tells People, which is far more reputable than the outlet in question, “They are incredibly happy when they are together,” but being apart is difficult. They’re both making a point of flying across the world to see one another.

Affleck visited her on an LA set while Lopez flew to Texas to see him. It’s not easy, but they’re both obviously committed to one another. As for the ultimatum, that sounds more like trapping of a bad rom-com than a note from real life.

Neither Affleck nor Lopez has ever rushed into marriage. Rushing to get married doesn’t sound like them at all. Bearing all this in mind, Gossip Cop believes this story is completely false.

Bogus Stories Abound

OK! is betting that Lopez and Affleck will break up, yet they’re still together. Just last week it reported that Lopez was furious with Affleck over his poor gym ethic. Affleck won Sexiest Man Alive and played Batman, so obviously, he knows how to work out. Gossip Cop also busted its story about Lopez marrying Alex Rodriguez in Mexico. That simply did not happen, and it crushes this tabloid’s reputation.