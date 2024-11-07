Jennifer Lopez Reveals Holiday Plans Following ‘Intense Year’ and Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Lopez is ready to take it easy this holiday season. As Thanksgiving and Christmas approach, the singer told People that she plans to use the time to “slow down” after a “pretty intense” year, which included a divorce from Ben Affleck.

Videos by Suggest

“I’m most looking forward to spending time with my kids and my family coming out from the East Coast,” she told the outlet. “The holidays are such a special time for us and they’ve always been since I was a little girl. And I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax and have fun and create new memories.”

“We don’t get to see each other all year, so we kind of catch up on what everybody’s doing and how life is,” Lopez added. “It’s just a beautiful time. I really enjoy it.”

Lopez also loves getting in the festive spirit.

“I love all of the decorations and the hot chocolate and the music and the food, and I’m one of those people who really tries to make it out of a storybook for my kids with all of those things,” she said. “I’m a sucker for the holidays.”

Jennifer Lopez Looks Ahead to 2025

As for her New Year’s resolutions, professionally, Lopez said she is “setting my sights on pushing my boundaries creatively and seeing where that takes me, whether that’s through acting or music or producing or expanding JLo Beauty.”

“I want to continue challenging myself to evolve and to try new things while all the while being true to who I am and those that I love,” she said.

On the personal side, Lopez said that she hopes to develop “a deeper connection to myself and to God” in 2025.

Lopez added that she encourages people to make “sure we’re checking with ourselves so we can be great for everybody that we love around us.”