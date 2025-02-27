jennifer-lopez-mourns-death-of-friend-in-heartfelt-message

Jennifer Lopez was among the stars honoring celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, who suddenly passed away earlier this month at the age of 34.

The singer/actress took to Instagram to share a lengthy tribute to Guerrero.

“Jesus, It’s no surprise your mother gave you the name Jesus,” Lopez wrote. “You were gentle and kind and loving, quiet and unassuming, but so powerful, and your presence was felt the minute you walked into any room.”

Jennifer Lopez further pointed out that his hairstyle never demanded the spotlight, and he did not need to “make a sound to be recognized.”

“Your heart and your talent did that as effortlessly as [your] artistry did,” she continued. “I’ve been having trouble putting the words together the last few days.”

Lopez then admitted that she was still in shock over the sudden loss of the hairstylist.

“I know your family is brokenhearted as am I and everyone else who knew you,” she added. “Your spirit moved on to the next phase beyond this life, but I know wherever you are, there is beauty and light. And the beauty and light you left here will live on forever. Rest in peace, sweet angel.”

Jesus Guerrero’s Younger Sister Launched a GoFundMe In His Honor

Meanwhile, Jesus Guerrero’s younger sister, Gris, has launched a GoFundMe campaign in his honor. His death was confirmed on Saturday, Feb. 22. The cause of death was not revealed.

“It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more,” the description reads. “Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top. Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly.”

Praising her older brother, Gris wrote, “Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top. Unfortunately, his passing came very suddenly and unexpectedly,” she continued. “Currently, his family is taking care of his personal belongings and accommodations to bring him home to Houston. We hope that you find it in your heart to help in any way and/or share this GoFundMe.”

The fundraiser received $96,000. The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner is paying for the funeral. Gris acknowledged the special donation in an update.

“When this GoFundMe was set up we created it thinking we would have to take care of all the expenses ourselves,” Gris wrote. “We didn’t want to burden any clients with this. Our family deeply appreciates Kylie for later offering to cover funeral expenses and offering up all her help and support.”