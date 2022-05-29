Jennifer Lopez Allegedly Furious Over Marc Anthony’s Engagement To 23-Year-Old Model, Recent Rumor Says

Is Jennifer Lopez racing Marc Anthony to the altar? One tabloid claims Lopez is furious with her ex-husband’s timing. Let’s take a closer look at Lopez and Anthony’s co-parenting relationship.

Jennifer Lopez ‘Upset’ With Marc Anthony?

The latest edition of New Idea reports Jennifer Lopez is furious with her ex-husband Marc Anthony after finding out he’s engaged to former Miss Universe contestant Nadia Ferreira. Apparently, there are many levels to Lopez’s frustration with Anthony, starting with the timing. Lopez and her fiance Ben Affleck are still basking in their post-engagement glow, and sources say Lopez hates sharing the spotlight. “It’s cast a shadow over things… But this isn’t just about stealing Jen’s thunder,” an insider confides. “She thinks it’s way too rushed. Marc and Nadia have been together for barely six months.”

Sources say Lopez is extra peeved since Anthony didn’t bother giving her a heads up. Notably, Lopez and Anthony co-parent their “12-year-old twins Max and Emme,” so the snitch insists Lopez despises being blindsided like this. “Jen is not happy with Marc right now—she just doesn’t understand his motivations or his timing. If he thinks he’s in some weird competition with Jen and Ben, he’s dead wrong,” the tipster concludes.

J. Lo Getting ‘Wedding Blues’ After Engagement?

Here’s the thing: We can’t pretend to have a window directly into Lopez and Anthony’s co-parenting relationship. We will admit that the timing of Anthony’s engagement certainly draws attention. Coming only a couple of months after Lopez’s engagement news, the comparisons were going to be inevitable. But we can’t say what inspired Anthony, and we also can’t say how Lopez is handling the news. More importantly, neither can this disreputable tabloid.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony still share two young children. Even if things were tense between the former couple, for the sake of their children, no one in their lives is going to be gossiping about them to any magazines. Just to double down on the fact that this tabloid isn’t talking to anyone close to Lopez and Anthony, it even got their children’s ages wrong. The twins are 14, not 12.

Furthermore, Lopez and Anthony seem to still have an amicable co-parenting relationship. The two were spotted getting lunch together around this time last year, and they still seem to only have kind words to say about each other despite divorcing years ago. While this kind of story is far from surprising, it’s also far from being supported by any kind of evidence.

The Tabloid On Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck

Of course, New Idea consistently misses the mark on its stories about Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Ben Affleck. In a painfully familiar tale, the outlet reported Affleck was furious about ex-wife Jennifer Garner for getting engaged. Spoiler alert—she wasn’t even engaged. Then the magazine claimed Garner was upset about Lopez and Affleck’s new living arrangements. And more recently, the publication alleged Affleck and Lopez were fighting after they were spotted on a “tense” outing together. Obviously, New Idea isn’t reliable anywhere Lopez and Affleck are concerned.

