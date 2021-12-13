Jennifer Lopez Making Ben Affleck Pay For Everything Because Of Their Original Breakup, Latest Gossip Says

Is Jennifer Lopez making Ben Affleck pick up the check every time they go out? One tabloid claims Lopez still hasn’t forgiven Affleck for ending their engagement in 2004. Here’s what we know about Lopez’s plans for payback.

Ben Affleck ‘Pays The Price’ For Dating Jennifer Lopez?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Jennifer Lopez still hasn’t forgiven Ben Affleck for the “bad boy behavior” that led to their breakup in 2004, and his checkbook is paying the price. “She hasn’t forgotten or completely forgiven him, so this is her way of reminding him there is a cost to his behavior!” an insider spilled to the tabloid.

While Lopez is worth a reported $400 million, Affleck’s net worth is only $150 million. But still, Lopez is making him bear the financial burden of their relationship. “He’s like her personal bank account,” the tipster reveals. “He pays for their private jet flights, their vacation, hotels, lavish gifts from clothing to jewelry, and fine dining whenever they go out!”

But the source insists Affleck doesn’t mind. “The limos are all on his tab, too, and he’s always buying her things. It’s pretty ironic since he’s not worth nearly what she is — but he knows he’s paying off an emotional, as well as financial debt. But he’s shown he’s more than willing to pay the price!”

Jennifer Lopez ‘Settles Old Scores’ With Ben Affleck?

There is absolutely no evidence to support this story. If it wasn’t for this dubious “insider,” we would have no reason to believe Jennifer Lopez is financially punishing Ben Affleck. And since we have no idea who this unnamed source is, we have no way of verifying their account and therefore cannot take their story at face value. Despite the sketchy tipster, Affleck and Lopez seem to be doing just fine.

The happy couple seemed perfectly content as they cozied up in their courtside Lakers seats last week, so it’s hard to believe Lopez is secretly exploiting Affleck’s bank account. And Affleck had no problem gushing about his relationship with Lopez in a recent Wall Street Journal interview. He even called their relationship “the best story.” Until there’s genuine evidence to support this tabloid’s version of Lopez and Affleck’s relationship, it’s safe to assume the magazine was just airing more mindless gossip.

The Tabloid On Ben Affleck

It’s hard to believe anything the National Enquirer says about Ben Affleck. Not long ago, the magazine claimed Lopez was “fuming” after “slobby” Affleck stopped working out. Then the tabloid alleged Affleck was “boiling mad” at Alex Rodriguez for stalking him and Lopez. And more recently, the publication reported Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner had a “meltdown” after learning that Affleck and Lopez were engaged.

