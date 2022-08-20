Shady Insider Claimed Jennifer Garner Supposedly Tried To Warn Jennifer Lopez About Ben Affleck Last Year

Was Jennifer Garner trying to send a message to Jennifer Lopez about Ben Affleck? Twelve months ago, we encountered a story about Garner warning Lopez to stay far away from Affleck because of his troublesome behavior. It’s time for a look back.

Jennifer Garner Fears For Sobriety?

Per Life & Style, Garner was scared that Affleck would relapse if he stayed with Lopez. Affleck took a break from one of his and Lopez’s many dates to go gambling, worrying Garner in the process. A source said, “The last thing Jen wants is for all of Ben’s hard work to end in another relapse. She’s made it clear through mutual contacts that she wants J. Lo to be aware of certain signs.” Both Garner and Lopez could agree that sobriety was best for Affleck.

We debunked this story because it was just another tabloid preying on Affleck’s sobriety. Anytime he has a major life event, like when his relationship with Ana de Armas ended, tabloids were quick to predict relapse. He maintained his sober lifestyle without Garner or Lopez, so it’s highly unlikely the Jennifers were teaming up to keep him on the straight and narrow. Furthermore, how could Lopez not know Affleck’s history? His alcoholism is public knowledge, so it’s not like Garner would be sharing secrets in the first place.

Is Ben Affleck Doing Okay?

We haven’t heard a peep about the sobriety task force since this story came out, so it sure feels false. Affleck has stayed on the straight and narrow. He and his Gigli co-star tied the knot on July 16. Good for them!

Tabloids have argued over how Garner feels about all of this, with some arguing she didn’t hear about the wedding until afterward. Since her children are directly involved, she legally must be in the loop. There doesn’t appear to be any animosity between Lopez and Garner. They went trick or treating together in a step towards blending the two families. There’s very little drama to be found between Affleck, Garner, and Lopez.

More Bad Gossip

Life & Style continues to pester the world with its absurd Lopez stories. Earlier this week, it announced Lopez and Affleck drafted rules for their marriage. Even if the generic rules on offer did exist, how in blazes would this tabloid hear about them? The fact of the matter is stories about Lopez and Affleck struggling sells magazines, but they’re keeping marital details close to the chest.

