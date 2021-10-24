Jennifer Lopez Hoping For Baby With Ben Affleck?

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck planning to have a kid soon? One report believes Lopez wants to have another kid as soon as possible. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Babies On The Brain’

According to Us Weekly, Lopez is so in love with Affleck that she wants to have his babies. “Jennifer has always wanted another child,” a source says. She had twins with Marc Anthony in 2008, while Affleck has two children with Jennifer Garner.

Affleck is apparently completely on board. “Ben’s in his element with Jennifer because she doesn’t try to change who he is,” the source says. Lopez has “always thought her family would be with Ben,” the source concludes.

What’s Going On With J.Lo And Ben Affleck?

First and foremost, Jennifer Lopez is 52. A pregnancy at that age is unlikely to say the least. Typically tabloids try to dance around age by throwing out surrogacy or adoption, but this thin story doesn’t even bother.

The sources in this story act as if they know what Lopez thinks and wants. It goes so far as to say Lopez has “always thought” she’d be with Affleck, which is an incredibly reckless thing to say. It handwaves the last chunk of her life, including her kids with Anthony.

Anyway, only one person would know the thoughts in Lopez’s head: Jennifer Lopez. There’s no way an extremely close personal friend would betray her trust by talking to an outlet like this.

It’s worth noting that neither Affleck nor Lopez has ever had a kid outside of marriage, and she and Affleck are not engaged. The tabloid is just trying to capitalize on the hype around Bennifer with a rushed and thin baby story. This is as basic a tabloid trope as it gets, so there’s no reason to take it seriously.

Comically enough, this story is the exact opposite of another tabloid story. Woman’s Day recently claimed Ben Affleck was living a double life and was pretending to be an entirely different person around Lopez. This article says Affleck gets to be himself around her. Tabloids usually copy one another to sound more legitimate, so it’s funny to see them contradict one another.

Baby Stories Abound

This is hardly the only story about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rushing things. In August, The National Enquirer claimed Lopez and Affleck were set on having twins through a surrogate. Months have passed without any more kids, so Gossip Cop was right to debunk that story.

Affleck’s been linked to many more pregnancies that never amounted to anything, and so has Lopez as well. If she was pregnant every time a tabloid believed she was, then her house would look more like a preschool. Only time will tell if Lopez and Affleck decide to have children, but that won’t save this story from being bogus.