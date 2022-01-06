Jennifer Lopez Gossip: Allegedly Making Ben Affleck FaceTime Her ‘Every Night Before Bed’ While He’s Away

Is Jennifer Lopez laying down the law with Ben Affleck? One tabloid claims Lopez has established a series of “relationship rules” she’s forcing Affleck to follow. Here’s the latest gossip about Bennifer 2.0.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Establish ‘Over The Top’ Habits?

The latest edition of OK! reports Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are putting in the work to stay in their honeymoon phase. Apparently, the pair is still crazy about each other, but they have a set of ways they keep their spark alive. “They’re still at the stage where they can hardly keep their hands off each other, but it’s not just chemistry,” an insider spills. Apparently, Lopez is “constantly buying new lingerie, which Ben loves, and if she’s away from him even for a few hours, she’ll take a sexy selfie and send it to him.”

But Lopez isn’t the only one going the extra mile. “[Affleck] has been working out at the crack of dawn and has totally cleaned up his diet to match hers,” the tipster reveals. “Ben’s happy to do it, but it wouldn’t be happening if it weren’t for Jen.” But physical intimacy isn’t the only thing they’re focused on.

“Right from the start, they agreed to be super open with each other, so they actually pencil in weekly sit-down sessions to talk about their feelings,” the source explains. “[Affleck] has to FaceTime Jen every night before bed. Their friends think it’s all a bit over the top, but Ben and Jen are so grateful to be getting this second chance. They’re not taking anything for granted!”

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Get A ‘Fresh Start’?

It’s hard to pin down the point of this story. While it’s hard to believe this tale came from anyone close to Lopez or Affleck, it’s quite mundane in nature. According to the tabloid, Affleck and Lopez are affectionate, communicative, and even set aside time every day from their busy schedules to talk to each other. None of these sound like “over the top rules” but rather a typical, healthy relationship.

Besides, who is this magazine to judge? As long as they’re healthy and happy, the intimate details of their relationship are none of our business. There’s been plenty of media attention on Affleck and Lopez’s reunion, so it’s understandable to want a peek inside of their whirlwind romance. But the truth is that they’re a couple just like any other, and they probably don’t want their private lives exposed for the whole world to see.

The Tabloid On Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez

Just as an extra note, readers should take anything OK! says about Affleck and Lopez with a grain of salt. Not long ago, this very same magazine claimed Lopez was fighting with Affleck about his lazy habits. Then the tabloid alleged Lopez was constantly paranoid Affleck was going to break up with her. And just last spring, the publication claimed Affleck was actually reuniting with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Obviously, OK! doesn’t have any real insight into Affleck and Lopez’s relationship.