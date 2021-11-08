Jennifer Lopez Fighting With Ben Affleck To Get Him To Go The Gym?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez set nostalgic hearts soaring when they got back together, but all may not be well for the Gigli stars. Is Lopez infuriated because Affleck won’t work out with her? One report says he’s never awake in time for her morning workouts. Gossip Cop investigates.

Ben Affleck’s ‘Workout Woes’

According to OK!, Affleck and Lopez have hit a speed bump. The Dogma star isn’t up in time for Lopez’s extreme workouts. She gets up at 5 a.m. every day for a 90-minute workout. A pal says, “Ben is a certified bedhead and not a morning person at all.” He can only get up early if it’s to send his kids to school.

Affleck and Lopez have many common interests, but they see working out very differently — Lopez’s lifestyle is Affleck’s necessary evil. An insider concludes, “Ben refuses to be dragged to the gym, and Jen’s going to have a hell of a time getting him to change that.”

How Are Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck?

This story came out in July, so there’s been plenty of time for this supposed drama to play out in public. The two are still very happy together, so this drama must not have happened. Affleck and Lopez recently went trick or treating with Affleck’s ex Jennifer Garner, so all is well in Affleck town.

OK! treats Affleck like a manchild in this story. Affleck was once People’s Sexiest Man Alive, and you can’t earn that coveted title without heading to the gym. He’s an adult man perfectly capable of waking up early and going to the gym as needed. This is just a thinly veiled body-shaming story targeting Affleck for not being in as good shape as Lopez. There’s only a handful of people on the entire planet that are as fit as Lopez, so it’s not worth bringing up.

Other Bogus Stories

This is the same tabloid that claimed Garner and Affleck had reunited in April, but it was just a bait-and-switch. The tabloid sneakily meant they got dinner together, but there was no romance involved. Stories like this are misleading and are proof that the outlet has no idea what it’s talking about.

Of course, there are other OK! stories that are much more transparently false. A year earlier, it claimed Affleck was engaged to Ana de Armas. Recently, Gossip Cop debunked its story about Affleck eloping with Lopez. Affleck is neither engaged nor married, so both of these stories were false.