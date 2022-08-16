The 5 Rules Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Supposedly Have To Follow After Their Wedding, According To One Rumor

Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck come up with a list of rules to follow now that they’re married? One tabloid claims Lopez and Affleck are determined to make their union work, even if it means sticking to a playbook. Here’s what we know about Bennifer’s so-called “marriage rules.”

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Draft ‘Marriage Rules’?

This week’s edition of Life & Style reports Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have both been married and divorced before, but they’re determined to make their union stick. Apparently, the Gigli co-stars have come up with five rules to follow to ensure that their marriage stays happy and healthy.

First up is “spend no more than 5 days apart,” meaning that—even if they’re caught up with work—they will always make the time to fly and see each other. Secondly, the famous couple insists on FaceTiming each other twice a day when they’re apart to fulfill their rule of “be in constant communication” since texts can be “misconstrued.”

Third on the roster is “take child-free vacations,” a rule that mandates they have a romantic getaway every few months. The fourth rule tells them to “leave the past in the past” so they don’t go in circles arguing about the same things they argued about 20 years ago.

And finally, the couple wants to “keep work separate.” Apparently, both Gigli and Affleck’s cameo in Lopez’s “Jenny from the Block” were so disastrous for their relationship that they are vowing to never work together again.

“Ben and J.Lo made these rules to keep themselves accountable and to remind them that their relationship always comes first,” an insider spills. “That’s something that didn’t always happen in the past.”

Bennifer Planning To Prioritize Partners?

Let’s humor the tabloid for a bit. Let’s say that this odd story about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s “marriage rules” is actually genuine. In that case, how would the tabloid know about it? Who has sat down with the A-list couple and listened to them list out their five specific rules for a happy marriage? The obvious answer is no one. Even if this story were true—which seems like a huge longshot in our opinion—the sheer fact that it’s coming from an unnamed “insider” makes us question it.

Furthermore, we’re guessing that Affleck and Lopez wouldn’t be so formal about these things. They’ve been married to other people before, and they also have plenty of experience being in a serious relationship with each other. We can’t speak for the couple personally, but we’re guessing that they have a pretty good grasp on these standard “marriage rules” even if they aren’t listing them out explicitly.

For what it’s worth, the line about the couple not liking texting rings as especially odd given that the two stars reportedly reunited after exchanging emails back and forth. And since Lopez and Affleck were just seen packing on their usual PDA on a Dunkin’ Donuts run, it doesn’t seem like marriage has changed much for the couple.

The Tabloid On Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez

Going into this story, we were immediately skeptical given Life & Style‘s past reporting on the couple. Last year, the outlet reported Jennifer Garner was warning Lopez about her relationship with Affleck. Then the magazine claimed Affleck and Lopez’s relationship was on the rocks and that they were headed for a breakup. And finally, the rag alleged Affleck wasn’t happy with Lopez’s demands while house-hunting. So, we had reasons to doubt this story before we even read it.

