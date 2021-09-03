Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Order Alex Rodriguez To Stop ‘Stalking’ Them And Leave Them Alone?

Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting tired of Alex Rodriguez meddling in their relationship? Multiple tabloids have reported that Rodriguez is obsessed with his ex-fiancee’s new romance. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight.

Alex Rodriguez Obsessed With Bennifer?

Back in July, Star reported Alex Rodriguez had become haunted by Jennifer Lopez’s rekindled romance with Ben Affleck. The magazine detailed how Rodriguez was spotted chatting up Affleck’s ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at a party. The outlet suggested Rodriguez was trying to send a message to Affleck. According to the tabloid’s insider, Rodriguez was “obsessed with Jen and Ben’s relationship,” and he was “having a hard time letting go.”

But a representative for Rodriguez clarified that he and Shookus “are longtime pals.” It’s clear there wasn’t anything romantic about the encounter, and no other reports about Rodriguez and Shookus have followed. While it’s a strange coincidence, it goes to show that Hollywood is a small world.

Ben Affleck ‘Boiling Mad’ At Alex Rodriguez?

Then, the National Enquirer reported Affleck was getting sick of Rodriguez “stalking” him and Lopez. According to the report, Rodriguez had started showing up wherever Affleck and Lopez were. The outlet noted that Rodriguez popped up in the Hamptons just minutes from where Affleck and Lopez were staying. Then the magazine pointed out that Rodriguez vacationed in the French Riviera, right where Affleck and Lopez were cruising around on a yacht.

But there was a simple explanation for the latter. Lopez and Rodriguez planned the vacation to the French Riviera together before they split. Rather than cancel the trip entirely, they chose to go on their own separate vacations, albeit at the same time. Furthermore, Gossip Cop doubted Affleck cared much that Rodriguez was around while he was packing on the PDA with Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Fighting Over Money?

Then, the Globe claimed Lopez and Rodriguez were at odds over their “mixed-up millions” and businesses. According to the report, Rodriguez was using his and Lopez’s shared assets as a way to be close to her again. The former couple had agreed to work things out as civilly as possible, but they apparently disagreed on how they’d be communicating. A source confided that Lopez “would prefer a Zoom conference, but Alex is pushing to meet in person. Besides the money stuff, he still has a lot to say to Jennifer one-on-one.”

But the magazine wasn’t able to provide a shred of proof for its claims. According to all credible reports, Rodriguez and Lopez were sorting things out as quickly and friendly as possible. Besides, Rodriguez has made it clear that he’s looking towards the future and is focusing on family. There’s no reason he’d want to jeopardize his and Lopez’s finances by holding up the process.