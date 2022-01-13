Jennifer Lopez Gossip: Moving Her Mom Into Home She Shares With Ben Affleck For ‘More Stability’ After Recent Stresses

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be doing well, but is her mother going to change everything? One report says Guadalupe Rodríguez is moving into her daughter’s house, and it’s leaving Affleck feeling rather unhappy. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘J.Lo Moves Mom In To Tame The Chaos’

Affleck earned some bad press last month when he seemingly criticized Jennifer Garner during a Howard Stern interview. Affleck implied that Garner was a reason for his alcoholism, but he later apologized. Per the National Enquirer, the incident spurred Lopez into inviting her mother into her home.

Rodríguez is a frequent guest at Lopez’s LA estate, but she’s now preparing to move in permanently. “J. Lo and Ben are not exactly in the Martha Stewart category when it comes to homemaking,” an insider says. “They just put too much effort into their professional lives to be big on cooking, cleaning, and throwing parties.”

Luckily, those are all Rodríguez’s skills. A source concludes, “She adores Ben and wants to be there for both of them as a confidante and sensible guiding force.”

What’s Going On With Ben Affleck And J.Lo?

The Enquirer is desperate for drama. It’s combining two completely unrelated incidents, Ben Affleck’s uncouth comments and Rodríguez’s living arrangements, into one strange story. The crux of the article shifts halfway through as well. Is Rodríguez moving in “to tame the chaos” as the title says? Or is she going to become a housekeeper with her skills in “cooking, cleaning and throwing parties”?

It’s rather insulting to think Jennifer Lopez would task her mother with cooking and cleaning her mansion. She’s got Wedding Planner money, so she can afford a robust staff. For what it’s worth, Rodríguez is reportedly a fan of Affleck’s. They went gambling together in Las Vegas last year, and she’s loved him for years.

There’s no indication Rodríguez is moving into her daughter’s home. There’s been no press release or even mention of the situation, so there’s no reason to believe this is even happening. Affleck is a grown man capable of righting his own wrongs, as evidenced by his public apology to Garner. These are just two non-stories mashed into one another.

Other Rumors About ‘Gigli’ Lovebirds

This tabloid loves infantilizing Ben Affleck. Last August, it claimed Jennifer Lopez had him on a hated strict routine, including forced morning workouts. People once named Affleck Sexiest Man Alive, so he’s perfectly capable of creating his own gym schedule. Gossip Cop also busted its story about Lopez urging Affleck to quit smoking.

There was yet another Enquirer story about Lopez wanting to change Affleck’s habits. These stories are as endless as they are bogus. Again: He’s an adult who can make his own decisions. Lopez wouldn’t be dating him if she felt she had to move her mother into her home to either cook or give him guidance.

