Dubious Insider Says Jennifer Lopez Apparently Ruining Ben Affleck Wedding, Supposedly $1 Million Over Budget

Is Jennifer Lopez turning into a bad person? One report says wedding planning is bringing out the worst in Lopez, and it has Ben Affleck searching for a way out. Here’s what’s going on.

‘J.Lo’s The Ultimate Bridezilla!’

Per In Touch, planning her second wedding to Ben Affleck has brought out the absolute worst in Jennifer Lopez. She “has turned into the bride from hell,” a source says. Everything apparently must be perfect for her final trip down the aisle, and it’s that perfectionism that is sullying what should be a happy time.

“She’s going to extremes to have the ceremony of the century with Ben and is so determined for everything to be absolutely perfect that she’s become a bridezilla,” the insider reveals. Lopez is allegedly even shunning her wedding planner because of a need to stay in control of even the faintest details—even the weight of the invitations was apparently a point of concern for her. She’s supposedly changed her mind on flowers dozens of times.

Guests are expected to dress luxuriously and not bring their phones, the source says, because Lopez wants to use all her footage for a TV and magazine deal. The insider concludes, “The wedding is already $1 million over budget.”

Is Jennifer Lopez Losing Her Mind?

As this story notes, Jennifer Lopez blames excessive media attention for her and Affleck’s split in the early noughties. As such, the Gigli stars are determined to keep all details of the second shot at an Affleck-Lopez wedding as secret as possible. Paradoxically, this gives tabloids even more room to thrive, for they can openly speculate on what is happening behind closed doors.

There are no publicly available wedding details surrounding Affleck and Lopez’s impending union, so this story is impossible to believe. It claims to know minuscule details, like the source of the wedding orchids and the weight of the wedding invitation. We don’t even know big details like location and a date, let alone how much the invites weigh.

A Note On ‘Bridezilla’

Clearly, this is not a legitimate news story. No, this is just a chance for In Touch to use sexist language and label Lopez a “bridezilla.” The term is extremely common on tabloid covers. Lopez joins Caitlyn Jenner, Meghan Markle, and Jennifer Lawrence in the club of folks branded with the term.

Heck, this isn’t even the first time In Touch has labeled Lopez as one. Last year, it claimed Lopez was forcing Affleck to propose just so she could beat Jennifer Garner to the altar. There was absolutely no truth to that story. Between the impossible details, bad track record, and sexist rhetoric, we know that this story is totally false.

