Jennifer Lopez Allegedly Furious With Ben Affleck After Supposedly ‘Tense’ Outing, Anonymous Gossip Says

Have dating app rumors ruined Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s post-engagement bliss? One tabloid claims the couple looked tense on a recent outing. Let’s check in on the power couple.

Jennifer Lopez ‘Almost Called Off The Wedding’?

This week’s edition of New Idea reports Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez looked “unusually tense” as they stepped out for lunch last week. The tabloid’s inside sources reveal that Affleck and Lopez nearly “called off the wedding” due to the salacious dating app rumors that recently surfaced. Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan recently revealed that she had a brief flirtation with Affleck on the exclusive dating app, Raya.

Of course, Raya quickly confirmed that Affleck hadn’t been an active user in years. And shortly after, Hernan clarified that the incident actually took place in 2019, long before Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance. But nonetheless, Lopez’s trust was apparently shaken. “Jen was badly triggered by this,” an insider confides.

The tabloid then recounts all of the cheating rumors that have plagued Affleck throughout his past relationships, insisting that if he were to step out on Lopez, it would be over between them. “Jen’s gone rough it with many of her exes,” the tipster dishes. “She has zero tolerance for cheaters.” And even though it turned out that Affleck didn’t do anything wrong, he’s working to get their relationship back to where it was. “It’s added a dull shine to their romance through no fault of his own,” the snitch whispers. “But he’s hoping it will make them stronger.”

J.Lo ‘Furious’ With Cheating Rumors?

This was all a huge misunderstanding, and we seriously doubt it left a mark on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship. While the tabloids are sure to flock as soon as they get a whiff of cheating rumors, even this rag had to admit that there was never a real story here. Affleck messaged a woman on a dating app three years ago when he was single, and that woman decided to bring it up on a reality show last month. While no one particularly enjoys having the dirty laundry of their dating life aired out on TV, that’s all that this amounted to.

As for the couple’s “tense” outing, it’s possible that their expressions had something to do with the camera in their faces. In other photos from that very same outing, Affleck and Lopez look directly at the photographer in annoyance; it’s pretty clear that they weren’t wanting to be photographed. But in some of the more candid shots, Lopez and Affleck are actually seen smiling. Obviously, the outlet was trying to mislead its readers by only showing the images that seemingly supported its otherwise fragile story.

The Tabloid On Ben Affleck

We’ve learned to take New Idea‘s reporting on Ben Affleck with a heaping spoonful of salt. Last autumn, the outlet published a similar story claiming Affleck and Lopez were caught in a “tense argument.” Then the magazine claimed Affleck was furious that his ex-wife Jennifer Garner was engaged. Spoiler alert: She wasn’t even engaged. And more recently, the outlet reported Garner and Affleck were caught in a “heated argument.” Obviously, New Idea is no authority when it comes to Ben Affleck or what arguments look like.

