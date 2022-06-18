Sketchy Rumor Says Jennifer Lopez Supposedly Forced Ben Affleck To Throw Away ‘Four-Fifths’ Of His Clothes After She Moved In

Is Jennifer Lopez telling Ben Affleck how to dress? One tabloid claims the actress took a bulldozer to Affleck’s wardrobe as soon as she moved in. Let’s check in on the engaged couple.

Jennifer Lopez ‘Gives Ben A Makeover’?

This week, Woman’s Day reports Jennifer Lopez has given Ben Affleck a brand new look. While the actor’s signature style in the past included an untrimmed beard and faded sweats, sources say Lopez gave her fiance a total makeover when they moved in together. “Jen threw out at least four-fifths of his clothes,” an insider reveals.

“She does the same with all her men but insists it’s not controlling. She’s obsessed with menswear, just as much as women’s, and let’s face it, Ben’s not known for his debonair street style. De-scruffing Ben was somewhat overdue!”

But the tipster said Affleck wasn’t complaining. “He kind of enjoys it,” the source insists. “He knows he needed a bit of a refresh anyway… In his eyes, she can do no wrong and he goes along with whatever she says. He’s absolutely besotted.”

Jennifer Lopez Dedicated To ‘De-Scruffing’ Ben?

This is one of those times where we don’t disagree with what the tabloid is saying, but we definitely aren’t buying where it got the story from. Let us explain. Admittedly, there is a noticeable difference between Affleck’s styles before and after he reunited with Lopez. So, why is he suddenly dressing so snazzy? Well, the most likely scenario is that he’s following the lead of his endlessly-fashionable fiancee, Jennifer Lopez. This is a completely logical conclusion to draw from the information we have, but it’s far from a verifiable fact.

The problem is that the outlet is pretending that it got this information from some unnamed source close to Affleck and Lopez. We seriously doubt anyone in Affleck and Lopez’s social circle is in communication with this disreputable tabloid. Affleck and Lopez have gone to great lengths to protect their privacy since reuniting last year.

“You can write conjecture about it, but one of the harder lessons that I have learned is that it’s not wise to share everything with the world,” Affleck said back in December. “There are some things which are private and intimate and have meaning in terms of their intimacy by dint of the fact that they’re not shared with the rest of the world.”

Whether Lopez simply inspired him or if she handpicked his outfits for him, it shouldn’t matter. The newly engaged couple seems happier than ever, and stories like this are as invasive as they are pointless.

The Tabloid On Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

We have a hard time trusting anything Woman’s Day writes about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Earlier this year, the outlet claimed Affleck warned one of Lopez’s co-stars to “stay away” from her. Then the magazine claimed Lopez skipped Affleck’s movie premiere to avoid seeing one of his co-stars. And more recently, the publication alleged Lopez was secretly feuding with Michael Buble. Obviously, Woman’s Day isn’t reliable anywhere Affleck or Lopez are concerned.

